WC softball season ends with loss at regionals

May 4—The Temple College softball team, ranked No. 4 in the country, defeated Weatherford College 3-0 in the Region V-North Tournament on Friday, ending the Coyotes' season.

Weatherford was the tournament's No. 5 seed; Temple was No. 2. The tournament was hosted by Grayson College in Denison.

The Coyotes out-hit the Leopards 6 to 2. Temple scored one run in the first inning and two in the fifth.

Temple pitcher Haley Crawford allowed five hits, no runs and three walks while striking out one.

WC pitcher Lindsey Oliver allowed just two hits and one earned run over six innings, striking out six and walking five.

Kaela Gillis led the Coyote offense with three hits in as many at-bats. Abigail Holder went 2-for-3.

WC finished the season at 31-21 overall.