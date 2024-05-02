WC and McLennan split key doubleheader

May 2—After 30 conference games, the Weatherford College and McLennan Community College baseball teams remain tied at the top of the conference standings.

WC and MCC split a doubleheader on Wednesday in Waco, setting up a showdown this Saturday at noon in Weatherford for the conference title and No. 1 seed in the upcoming Region V Tournament.

WC won the first game, 3-2. Robert Fortenberry recorded 18 outs for the Coyotes, giving up four hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings. Fortenberry earned the win, adding to his nation-leading wins total with a 12-0 record.

Kasen Wells went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored.

The second game was tied 5-5 in the top of the eighth when McLennan scored three runs. MCC won 8-5.

Uriah Walters was 4-for-5 for the Coyotes with two RBI and a run. Trace Mazon went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

WC is ranked No. 8 in the country with a 41-13 overall record. McLennan is No. 18 and 39-15.

The Coyotes and Highlanders will play the final two regular season games of the year at Roger Williams Ballpark on Saturday. Originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., the doubleheader has been moved to a noon start because of impending weather later in the afternoon.