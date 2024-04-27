WC to host NJCAA postseason women's golf tournament

Apr. 26—For the first time, Weatherford College is hosting a National Junior College Athletic Association postseason golf tournament.

WC is hosting the NJCAA Women's Golf Southwest District Tournament at Canyon West Monday through Wednesday, April 29 to May 1.

This is the sixth NJCAA regional/district tournament the college has hosted in the last three years (softball in 2022, baseball in 2023, volleyball in 2023 and men's and women's basketball in 2024).

"Thanks to the generosity of Nancy and Richard Stuart, Weatherford College may now host collegiate golf tournaments at the beautiful Canyon West Golf Club," said WC President Tod Allen Farmer. "This is yet another major step forward for Weatherford College as an institution."

The champion and runner-up teams, as well as the top two individuals, will earn berths in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, held this year in Melbourne, Florida.

The NJCAA divides the country into 24 regions. The Southwest District consists of Region 1 (Arizona), Region 2 (Oklahoma and Arkansas), and Region 5 (New Mexico and North/West Texas).

Several teams ranked in the national top 20 will compete in the Southwest District Championship, including No. 3 Odessa College, No. 4 New Mexico Junior College, No. 7 McLennan Community College, No. 11 Mesa Community College (Arizona), No. 14 Redlands Community College (Oklahoma), No. 16 Chandler-Gilbert Community College (Arizona) and No. 17 Ranger College. The tournament will also feature WC, North Central Texas College and Murray State College (Oklahoma).

Individuals from Western Texas College, Seminole State College (Oklahoma), Pima Community College (Arizona), South Mountain Community College (Arizona) and Paradise Valley Community College (Arizona) will also compete.