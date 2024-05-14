WC edges Grayson to advance in second round of Region V tournament

May 13—Dayton Tockey pumped his fist as he stood just off second base. The sophomore sensed what was coming after a lead-off double in the top of the ninth in a game that had remained knotted at 4-all for quite some time.

A few minutes later, Tockey would score the Coyotes' go-ahead run on a bloop single by Louka Daoust, and Weatherford College advanced in the winners' bracket of the NJCAA Region V Baseball tournament with the win over Grayson College Saturday night in Waco, 5-4.

The Coyotes got on the board first after Kasen Wells got into scoring position on a leadoff double. He would advance to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a fielder's choice to make it 1-0 at the end of the top of the first.

That would follow a rough outing in the bottom of the inning, however, as Grayson scored four runs to take a lengthy lead. Starter Cade Crossland settled down on the mound, however, with his supporting defense getting outs when needed.

Each team threatened in the second inning, but neither could take advantage of men on base.

The Coyotes finally broke through in the top of the third. Dayton Tockey drew a walk on four straight pitches to load the bases and Trace Mazon hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Wells. Uriah Walters crossed home courtesy of an RBI single by Louka Daoust and the lead was cut to one.

Miguel Luevano followed with a base hit between shortstop and third, and Tockey scored the game-tying run to make it 4-4.

The Coyotes had a chance to take the lead in the fifth, with Grayson's pitcher loading the bases with two outs. Tyler Moody entered the game as the pinch hitter, but the Brock native's well-hit ball to center was snagged by a Viking outfielder.

The start of the sixth saw a lightning delay, causing a more than half-hour break.

The Vikings had runners in scoring position in second and third with only one out in the bottom of the ninth, but a grounder and tag-out at home put the Coyotes one step closer to victory.

Tanner Wiggins forced the easy grounder to the second baseman, who threw to first for the final out of the night.

The Coyotes were scheduled for a Sunday rematch against McLennan Community College, but forecasted rain all day postponed tournament play to Monday. WC/MCC were expected to take the field at 4 p.m.