WC dominates all-conference list

May 7—After winning their second straight conference title, the Weatherford College baseball team dominated the All-Conference list released Monday. The coaches of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference honored 11 Coyote players and their head coach with all-conference status.

Jeff Lightfoot was named Coach of the Year. This is the third such award for the coach since starting the program in 2003.

Robert Fortenberry and Cade Crossland are Co-Pitchers of the Year in the NTJCAC. Fortenberry leads the nation in wins with 12, sporting a 12-0 record. The Mississippi State commit has posted a 2.25 ERA (12th in the nation) with 67 strikeouts. Crossland has a 2.13 ERA, 7th in the nation. The University of Oklahoma commit is 9-2 with 94 strikeouts (13th nationally).

Kasen Wells was named Offensive Player of the Year. The outfielder has a .384 batting average with 52 RBI, 14 doubles and six triples (10th nationally). The Dallas Baptist University commit stole 32 bases in the regular season.

Along with Fortenberry, Crossland and Wells, WC first team all-conference honorees include Dayton Tockey (first base), Miguel Luevano (2B), Luka Daoust (OF), Uriah Walters (DH) Tanner Wiggins (reliever) and Charlie Giese (reliever).

Tockey, a Weatherford High School graduate, has hit .307 with nine home runs, 45 RBI and 43 walks.

Luevano hit .320 in the regular season with 20 RBI and 26 runs scored.

Daoust has hit .400 with 47 RBI, 45 runs and nine stolen bases.

Walters has a .379 batting average with 28 RBI, 33 runs and 13 stolen bases.

Wiggins, a University of Tennessee commit, has seven saves (eighth nationally). He posted a 1.50 ERA with 32 strikeouts.

Giese posted a 1.77 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 20 and a third innings.

WC's second team all-conference selections are Trace Mazon (third base) and Cody Morse (starting pitcher). Morse is another Oklahoma commit.

The No. 7 Coyotes (43-13) begin the Region V Tournament in Waco Friday at 1 p.m. against New Mexico Military Institute. WC is a No. 1 seed in the tournament.