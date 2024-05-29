WC centerfielder named NFCA all-region

May 29—The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has named Alexah Reyes to their NJCAA Division I All-West Region team for the 2024 season. The Weatherford College softball outfielder was named second team all-region.

The NFCA's West Region covers half of Texas along with 10 other states (Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Idaho, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah).

Reyes, a freshman from Northwest High School, ranked seventh in the nation in triples (8) and eighth in stolen bases (51), a WC record. She hit .408 with 91 RBI.

The Coyotes finished 31-21 overall and earned a berth in the NJCAA Region V-North Tournament.