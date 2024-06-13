WC breakaway ropers contend at national finals

Jun. 12—Weatherford College is in its 19th consecutive College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, and its two breakaway ropers are in contention to make Saturday's finals.

WC's Harley Meged started CNFR strong in breakaway, tied for third place with a 2.2 first-round run. She had a second-round run of 2.9 but broke the barrier. Her 15.1 on two was 23rd overall.

After getting the barrier in the first round, Kaydence Tindall had the fourth-best second-round run with a 2.1. She sat in 16th place after two rounds.

Tindall will compete in her third round on Wednesday night, and Meged will go on Friday.

Team roping started as a challenge for all competitors, as only 14 teams had a time in the first round. WC's Jett Stewart and John Hisel of South Plains College had a no time in their first two rounds, with another chance coming Tuesday night.

The top 12 in each event will qualify for Saturday's finals in the Ford Wyoming Center.

The event is live streamed on ESPN3.