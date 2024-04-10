WC baseball, softball teams split with Cisco

Apr. 9—Weatherford College and Cisco College split a baseball doubleheader at Roger Williams Ballpark on Saturday.

The two teams split their four-game conference series two games to two, taking WC to 31-9 overall and 13-3 in conference play.

The Coyotes won the first game Saturday, 5-4. WC put up four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Cisco volleyed with four runs in the top of the sixth.

Evan Brandt allowed three hits, no runs and one walk over five innings while striking out two.

Dayton Tockey hit a home run, going 2-for-2 with two walks.

Game two went to Cisco, 5-1. The Wranglers scored three runs in the seventh and two in the ninth.

WC's Cade Crossland allowed one hit in six and a third, with one earned run, four walks and eight strikeouts.

Weatherford faces Grayson this week in a four-game series, with doubleheaders on Wednesday in Denison and Saturday at noon at Williams Ballpark.

On the softball field, the Weatherford College softball team split a doubleheader at Cisco College on Saturday. Cisco won the first game 5-3, and Weatherford won the second 12-3.

WC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in game one after Lilly Bean homered to right field in the first inning and Texas Ray hit a two-run home run in the third. But Cisco scored two runs in the bottom of the third, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to put the game away.

Weatherford pitcher Lindsey Oliver scattered six hits over six innings, allowing four earned runs and two walks while striking out six.

In game two, the Coyotes had a 6-0 lead by the top of the second inning, highlighted by Bean stealing home in the first and a second-inning home run by Tori Thompson.

Abigail Holder was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Presley Humphrey was 2-for-2 with two RBI and a walk. Isabella Alosi was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and a walk.

Caydin Blackmon earned the win, allowing one earned run on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts over five innings.

WC (20-18 overall, 8-12 conference) faces No. 7 Grayson on Wednesday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Stuart Field.