WBS Penguins name MacDonald new 12th head coach

Kirk MacDonald is no stranger to the American Hockey League.

He played 272 games there, bringing his gritty style of play to Albany, Iowa and Houston around a strong run of scoring success with the rival Providence Bruins from 2008 through 2012. But none of his accomplishments in the league ever got him a chance in the NHL.

This fall, he'll try to help members of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins make the jump, doing what he has done arguably with even more success.

The Penguins announced Wednesday that the 40-year-old MacDonald will serve as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's head coach for the 2024-25 season, making him the 12th head coach in the history of Pittsburgh's top minor-league affiliate.

He replaces J.D. Forrest, who went 113-102-37 in four seasons as the local club's head coach. The Penguins announced in April that it would not renew the contracts of Forrest or top assistant Kevin Porter, just days after they were swept out of the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs by Lehigh Valley.

The Penguins will be MacDonald's foray into head coaching in the AHL, but he's no stranger to minor-league coaching, or doing so in Pennsylvania.

MacDonald spent nine seasons on the bench with the East Coast Hockey League's Reading Royals, the final six of which were as head coach of the team for which he won the ECHL's Kelly Cup as a player during his final season in 2013. As a head coach, MacDonald never had a losing record with the Royals, and he parlayed that success into a two-year run with the United States Hockey League's Dubuque Fighting Saints, where he continued his winning ways. The Saints went 41-13-8 under his tutelage last season, easily winning the USHL's Eastern Conference title.

In Pittsburgh, the hire was seen as an important one, given Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas' insistence that Pittsburgh's aging roster needs a jolt of youth that only a rebuilt player development system can provide. Pittsburgh has missed the postseason two straight years.

For MacDonald, the goal is to develop players and win with them. He made it to the AHL's conference finals with Providence in 2009, losing to eventual Calder Cup champion Hershey, and the goal will be to get back, and go further. Once a perennial playoff powerhouse, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won just two postseason games in the last seven seasons.