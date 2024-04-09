Advertisement
Breaking News:

Tara Vanderveer, the NCAA's all-time wins leader, retires

WBS Penguins Take Five-Game Win Streak into Another Three-in-Three Weekend

Nick Zelaya
WBS Penguins Take Five-Game Win Streak into Another Three-in-Three Weekend

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins swept its three-in-three over the weekend, beating Cleveland, Bridgeport, and Lehigh Valley to grow its win streak to five games. WBS currently sits in third place in the Atlantic division, tied with Charlotte, and trails Providence by four points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.