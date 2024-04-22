Advertisement

WBS Penguins Calder Cup Playoffs Preview

Nick Zelaya


The Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins wrapped up the regular season with a 2-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the same team they will now face in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Penguins went 8-1-3 against Lehigh Valley this season. Puck drop for game one is 7:05 on Wednesday.

