WBO Champion Denys Berinchyk returns to Ukraine with title belt

WBO Champion Denys Berinchyk

WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk arrived in Kyiv following his title bout against Emanuel Navarrete.

Read also: 'Big money for the army' - UA's Berinchyk talks all-star charity fight vs Loma ahead of weekend title fight

The fight, which took place in the United States, went the distance.

The Ukrainian boxer emerged victorious by split decision, claiming the vacant WBO title.

Berinchyk returned to Ukraine on May 22.

Read also: Usyk triumphs over Fury, claims world champion title

he was greeted with a traditional Ukrainian bread, korovai, in Kyiv.

Berinchyk brought the world champion belt home in a special case.

Read also: Ukraine's Lomachenko dominates Australia's Kambosos to reclaim world championship by KO

Instagram Берінчика

Instagram Берінчика

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine