WBIT champion hosts youth camp in Mahomet

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois senior guard Adalia McKenzie kicked off a summer of youth camps in Mahomet.

McKenzie is hosting camps throughout central Illinois in partnership with Illini Land Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The Mahomet stop brought out elementary and middle school girls to work on their basketball skills while sharing their faith.

“I’ve always dreamt of just giving back to the youth and being an example,” said McKenzie. “I get a lot of joy through doing this, you know, and basketball and practice and stuff but just seeing the kids smile, seeing them grow and develop, that means a lot.”

Registration and dates for future camps are available on Illini Land FCA’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.