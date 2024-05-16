WBC presents unique belt for first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 25 years: will it be Usyk or Fury?

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will fight on May 18

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has developed a special belt for the future undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, which will be decided on May 18, the WBC announced.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk will put his WBA, WBO, and IBF world titles on the line against Great Britain's WBC world champion Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

"The fight between Fury and Usyk will go down in the history books as the winner becomes the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis won the honor 24 years ago," the WBC said.

On the belt are the flags of Great Britain and Ukraine, as well as the names of boxing's four main organizations - the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF.



"This is a unique belt," said WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán.

"It cannot be made or bought, it can only be won in a fight by an undefeated champion."

Also on the belt is the Riyadh Season logo and the inscription "Absolute Champion".



The fight between Usyk and Fury will take place on May 18 in Riyadh.



NV will broadcast the match online.



Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) was previously the undisputed world champion of the lighter cruiserweight division.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) is considered the heavyweight's lineal champion - a title that can only be won by beating a division's top fighter.

