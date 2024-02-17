WBBL: BBC to show three Caledonia Gladiators matches

BBC Scotland will show three Caledonia Gladiators matches in the Women's British Basketball League, starting with Sunday's game against leaders the Sheffield Hatters.

The Gladiators, who are second in the table, host the Hatters at PlaySport in East Kilbride at 17:00 GMT.

The match will be live on BBC Sport Scotland and the BBC Sport website.

The games against the Nottingham Wildcats on 3 March and the Newcastle Eagles on 31 March will also be available on BBC iPlayer.