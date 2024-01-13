WBB Recap: Ducks find the win column with victory over ASU

It had been a long three weeks between wins for the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team and all they needed was a little home cooking.

Playing a team 1-20 in their last 21 conference games helped too.

The Ducks used a big second half and defeated Arizona State 65-53 to capture their first Pac-12 victory. Oregon is now 10-7 overall and 1-3 in league action. The Sun Devils are 8-8 and 0-4 in Pac-12 play.

It was 33-29 Ducks at halftime, but then Oregon outscored ASU 16-6 in the third quarter and cruised in the fourth.

Chance Gray led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-17 from the field, including the team’s only two three-pointers on the night. Grace VanSlooten added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Phillipina Kyei put up her 10th double-double of the season with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Arizona State was led by Journey Thompson’s 12 points.

The bigger Duck team pounded the Sun Devils on the glass to the tune of a 48-27 advantage which included 19 boards on the offensive end and 19 second-chance points.

Now the Ducks will try to build upon this win as they host Arizona Sunday, Jan. 14 for a 12 pm tip.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire