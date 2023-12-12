WBB Recap: Ducks get defensive in big 30-point win over Southern

All the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team needed was a little home cooking.

The Ducks won their third straight game with a 67-37 win over Southern to improve to 7-3 for the season. Oregon defeated Idaho and Portland State on back-to-back days this past weekend.

Southern dropped to 1-7 on the year.

Unlike in their previous two games, the Ducks were able to put the Jaguars away fairly early in the contest. They took a 36-19 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.

Phillipina Kyei led the Ducks with 16 points and a career-high 21 rebounds. Grace VanSlooten and Chance Gray each added 15 points for Oregon. They each had five assists.

Southern didn’t have anyone in double figures, but Sky Castro did lead the Jags with eight points.

Oregon will end its four-game homestand on Sunday, Dec. 17 when the Ducks host Texas-San Antonio. After that, the Ducks will head to St. George, Utah to play in the Trailblazer Classic where Oregon will face Utah Tech Dec. 19 and Oklahoma State Dec. 21.

Pac-12 play finally gets underway New Year’s Eve with the Civil War in Corvallis.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire