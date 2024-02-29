WBB Highlights: OSU clinches Big Ten title vs. UM
Ohio State took off in the second half to defeat rival Michigan and secure sole possession of the Big Ten regular season title.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.
One of the potential models for a new College Football Playoff may be emerging.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The NBA season is rounding toward the final month, so it's time to cut these players for the fantasy stretch run.
Tim Wakefield, who died Oct. 1, predeceased his wife after his battle with brain cancer.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
While Williams' compensation is an outlier, it still shows the significant earning power college football players currently enjoy.
After taking a chainsaw to fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, Dalton Del Don takes his keen eye to the hitters.
Is the closer landscape changing in MLB? Fred Zinkie offers up some late-round fantasy targets to help your pursuit of saves.
The win keeps Nevada in the thick of the Mountain West title race.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.
The rarity of the play during games is one reason why the rule is here to stay.
Ahead of the NCAA committee’s second and last top-16 reveal on Thursday, Yahoo Sports checked in to assess where last year's Final Four teams are this season.
Daniels went from a mid-round prospect to a potential top-five pick after his magnificent Heisman season at LSU. There are some concerns with the finer points of his game though.
The Titans are ready to move forward with Tyjae Spears as their top running back.
Joey Logano was fined $10,000 for wearing a webbed glove during qualifying.