It's Wayzata -- again -- over Mayo in state tennis championship

MINNEAPOLIS — The Mayo boys tennis team and program is special.

But it turns out that Wayzata is just a little more special. At least when it comes to winning state championships.

For the second straight year, those two state powers met in the Class 2A state championship at the University of Minnesota's Baseline Tennis Center. And for the second straight year, No. 1 ranked Wayzata walked away a 5-2 winner.

The Spartans' two individual wins came in singles. Tej Bhagra won 6-2, 6-3 at the No. 1 spot and Ian Li won 1-6, 6-3, 10-4 at the No. 2.

it was Wayzata's second straight state title and sixth in school history. Mayo has won two state championships.

Mayo finished its season 17-2. Both of the losses came at the hands of Wayzata.

Wayzata 5, Mayo 2

Singles: Bhagra (Mayo) def. Aaron Beduhn 6-3, 6-2; Li (M) def. Tanay Panguluri 1-6, 6-3, 10-4; Rishi Ranjith (W) def. Caleb Kennel 6-2, 2-6, 10-8; Shreyas Iyer (W) def. Blake Thackeray 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Nolan Beduhn/Jacob Salisbury (W) def. Noah Wisniewski/Sam Pickering 6-2, 6-2. Ethan Turunen/Thomas Prondzinski (W) def. David Teng/Max Rivera 6-2, 6-4; Dhiren Akkina/Karming Phoon (W) def. Daniel Meunier/John Trygstad 6-0, 6-2,