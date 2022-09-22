All the ways David Perron sees himself helping Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron, Sept. 22, 2022.
Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron, Sept. 22, 2022.
The Blackhawks have officially released their 2022 training camp roster, which consists of 63 players.
A meaningless touchdown? Nah. Even Al Michaels knew what this meant.
International captain Trevor Immelman was having none of Greg Norman's pseudo-olive branch theatrics.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
As a high schooler, Emoni Bates was once seen as the next Kevin Durant, but his career has taken a series of ugly turns since he entered the college ranks.
The LPGA continued its growth spurt Friday by introducing a new event backed by a first-time sponsor on a premium course hosted by one of its best-known personalities. The Mizuho Americas Open will take place May 29 to June 4, 2023, in the shadow of New York City at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey […]
This may not have been genuine but Royals fans at Kauffman Stadium still got a laugh.
A 19-year-old defeated Magnus Carlsen, often described as the best chess player who ever lived. Chaos followed, reports <strong>Richard Hall</strong>
The Cleveland Guardians posted a questionable and distasteful photo to Twitter, celebrating a win.
Is it possible to be too old to bring your glove to the ballpark? Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell thinks so.
He's not a name many fans knew, but new interim/head coach Joe Mazzulla is popular with Celtics' players.
All the talk at the French Open should really have been about 21-year-old Rasmus Hojgaard’s outrageous halfway lead, but, as they are prone to, it was the rules of golf that commanded the focus after a bizarre incident for Thomas Pieters that became wackier as the second day wore on.
Here's a look at the Day 2 matchups and tee times in the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.
BOSTON (AP) The Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday. ''We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,'' Grousbeck said at a news conference a day after the reigning Eastern Conference champions suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season. Neither Grousbeck nor president of basketball operations Brad Stevens would elaborate on the specifics of the violations or the private report that was delivered to the team two days ago.
In his final major league season, the Cardinals' Albert Pujols has put on a second-half power surge that has him on the verge of history.
Nia Long's fiancé Ime Udoka apologized to players after he was suspended as coach of the Boston Celtics due to "violations of team policies," according to a statement from the team.
The Americans capitalized on the format that has historically befuddled their opponents, trailing for all but three holes – total.
Amazon Prime broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit was taken aback by Brownie the Elf, the logo the Browns are using on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Amina Smith of NBC Sports Boston addressed the dangerous and destructive discourse on social media that has followed the Ime Udoka scandal.
The U.S. only made two changes to its lineup for Friday while the Internationals will roll out a new team.