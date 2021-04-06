Waynesburg names Aaron Giorgi football coach

Apr. 6—Aaron Giorgi has been named football coach at Waynesburg.

Giorgi comes to the Raiders from neighboring Jefferson Morgan, where he compiled a 16-40 record in six seasons. He is a chemistry teacher at Jefferson Morgan.

He takes over for Chad Coss, who passed away unexpectedly in December.

"It's all about the kids," Giorgi said. "I want to return Waynesburg back to prominence. It's about the players, the community and the district.

"When I was in high school, Waynesburg was put on a pedestal. It was Waynesburg and Washington. They were physical and intimidating. When they came off the hill in the black uniforms, it was game on."

Giorgi is a 2003 graduate of Charleroi and a 2007 graduate of Waynesburg University.

"Aaron has put together a good resume and is a good person," Waynesburg Athletic Director Justin Stephenson said. "He runs a good program and is very knowledgeable."

Prior to becoming head coach at Jefferson Morgan, he was an assistant coach for five seasons at Carmichaels and three years at Jefferson Morgan.

"We already have a good foundation at Waynesburg," Giorgi said. "A lot of the players returning played on Friday nights."

Jefferson Morgan Athletic Director Scot Moore said the process of replacing Giorgi has begun. The school is taking applications until Wednesday, and he hopes to begin the interviewing process April 12 and have someone hired in the middle of the month.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .