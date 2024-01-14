Waynedale overcomes shooting woes to tame Waterford at Classic in the Country

BERLIN TOWNSHIP — On a day when the 3-pointers weren't falling, the Golden Bears had to find a different way to win.

Waynedale was limited to 3-of-20 shooting from beyond the arc, but thanks to some staunch defense, Waterford didn't fare much better, and the Bears pulled out a 41-32 triumph over the Wildcats Saturday morning at Classic in the Country Challenge at the Perry Reese Jr. Community Center at Hiland High School.

"We rely on the 3-point line a lot, and we didn't shoot it particularly well, so it turned into a grind-it-out affair," said Waynedale coach Rick Geiser. "I feel like at the end, there were a few times where we could've taken advantage and got a layup, but their length came into play. That's why they are who they are."

Alyssa Geiser drives toward the basket against Waterford.

Waterford's 6-4 junior post Avery Wagner played a large role in how the Bears attacked.

"I remember watching them when they won the state championship a couple years back; she was very good at protecting the paint," Geiser said of Wagner. "There were times when I thought we had a great opportunity, and then she came flying in. Her length is just really hard to play against."

The Bears started out hitting only one shot from beyond the arc in the first half out of 14 tries, but thanks to aggressive work on the offensive glass (11 for the game) and forcing 13 turnovers by the Wildcats, Waynedale was able to build an eight-point, 22-14 lead at the half.

Four of the Waynedale starters, Alyssa Geiser, Kylie Geiser, McKenna Baney and Adessa Miller each grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds as Waynedale won the battle of the boards 31-26.

Baney drilled the lone first-half triple from the top of the key, but also did a yeoman's job inside against Wagner. She led Waynedale's balanced attack with 11 points and seven rebounds. Alyssa Geiser and Addesa Miller each added nine points for the winners.

"We always have to always be aggressive, knock balls out of hands," Baney said. "We don't face many 6-4 post players. It was definitely a challenge. She took a lot of our attention.

"We have high expectations, but we have to take it one step at a time," the senior added. "Playing against people like that prepares us for later on in the tournament."

The Bears maintained a double-digit cushion throughout the second half, but a pair of late 3-pointers by Kendall Sury and Elsie Malec trimmed the Waynedale lead to five in the final minute, before a Miller bucket and a deuce from Kylie Geiser secured win No. 10 against two losses.

Waterford coach Jerry Close said he expected Waynedale's pressure would create some problems.

"I thought offensively we were a little sluggish all day," Close said. "We didn't play hard on the offensive end. That was a quality matchup for us. That's why we love coming here."

Sury led the Wildcats with 11 points, while Wagner added 10 points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

Addesa Miller gets a shot off despite the defensive efforts of Waterford's lanky junior post Avery Wagner.

A great opportunity

The Waynedale team appreciated the opportunity to not only play in the Classic, but to see some of the other outstanding games on the ledger.

"It's an honor to be part of this event here," Coach Geiser said. "It's one of the best in the tri-state area. We're very fortunate. The types of teams they invite here always have the potential of making it down to Dayton. Our kids live close enough, they can come down and watch some really good teams play."

Senior guard Alyssa Geiser added that it is a privilege to play in the Classic.

"Because of the quality of teams down here, it's a privilege to play at such a high level," she said. "There are a lot of teams here that might be future competitors."

Miller added that the experience of playing in the Classic in the Country will hopefully pay dividends down the road come tournament time.

"It gets loud and you've got to know what your teammates are doing and feed off of each other and trust in your teammates," she said.

Waynedale's Kylie Geiser goes up for two afgainst Waterford's Elsie Malec.

McKenna Baney gets too far under the bucket to get a shot off against Avery Wagner.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Girls Hoops: Waynedale wins at Classic in the Country