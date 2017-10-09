Wayne Simmonds named NHL's third star of the week

It's just a week into the season, but Wayne Simmonds already needs to make some room in his trophy case.

The Flyers' power forward on Monday was named the NHL's third star of the week after leaving his fingerprints all over the first three games of the year.

In those three games, Simmonds scored four goals, including a hat trick in last Wednesday's season-opening 5-3 win in San Jose and the OT winner in the 3-2 triumph in Anaheim on Saturday evening. He's scored the game-winners in both of the Flyers' victories.

It's obviously very early in the season, but Simmonds' four goals place him in a tie for second in the league.

Washington's Alex Ovechkin as names first star after scoring seven goals in the Capitals' first two games (that's not a typo). Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was named second star after going 2-0-0 with a .098 goals-against average in the Golden Knights' first two games.

The Flyers are back on the ice Tuesday night in Nashville before returning to South Philly for the home opener against Ovechkin and the Caps on Saturday night.