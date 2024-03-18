Wayne Simmonds announces retirement, Flyers to honor him April 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wayne Simmonds, a beloved former Flyer who personified the city's toughness and loyalty, will be honored by the organization April 13 before the team's game against the Devils.

The 35-year-old power forward officially announced his retirement Monday. He'll sign a one-day contract with the Flyers and be saluted at the Wells Fargo Center.

"Philadelphia has always had a special place in my heart," Simmonds said in a Zoom press conference. "It has been unbelievable to me. Philly's a blue-collar town and I think that's kind of what I brought in my game. I think that's what made myself endeared to the fans and I loved every second of it. It was amazing, my time in Philly."

Simmonds scored 203 goals in parts of eight seasons with the Flyers and quickly became a fan favorite. Following his back-to-back 30-plus-goal seasons, Simmonds' body went through hell in 2017-18. He left it all out there as a Flyer.

"Every ounce, every tear, every piece of sweat, all the blood, all the teeth that I don't have," Simmonds said with a smile. "It was just something that I was willing to do, whatever I could possibly do to try to win. Obviously that didn't happen in Philly but I always meant every single thing that I did.

"I got so much love from the fans there, it was just important to me that I did give it my all. ... I gave everything I had to Philadelphia. It kind of cut my career short, but I wouldn't change it one bit."

As a pending unrestricted free agent, he was dealt to the Predators in 2018-19 at the trade deadline. After finishing the season with Nashville, he played his final four years for the Devils, Sabres and Maple Leafs.

(More coming...)

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube