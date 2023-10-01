Wayne Ruby Jr. ties program record as Mount Union football blanks Ohio Northern at home

ALLIANCE — It was a happy homecoming for senior wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr. and the Mount Union football team. Mount Union beat Ohio Northern 35-0 Saturday and Ruby Jr. tied the school's career receiving touchdown record set by Purple Raider legend Cecil Shorts III.

Ruby Jr. tied the record of 63 career TD receptions by catching a 16-yard TD pass from Braxton Plunk with 1:22 to go in the second quarter.

"It's honestly just a blessing," Ruby Jr. said. "I've said it many times and I will say it again, Mount Union is the best thing to ever happen to me."

Ruby Jr. expected to speak to Shorts on the phone later on Saturday.

"We are close," Ruby Jr. said. "Cecil calls to check up on me all the time."

The final score of Saturday's game is a bit deceiving. Ruby Jr.'s touchdown was the first of the game and gave Mount Union a narrow 7-0 lead going into halftime. The Purple Raiders offense scored 28 points in the second half to pull away.

"They came out with a different defensive front than we expected," Mount Union head coach Geoff Dartt said. "The coaching staff at Ohio Northern always does a great job of mixing things up. It's something I wished we had figured out a bit sooner but we made adjustments at halftime, and our offensive line and running backs did a great job in the second half. We did a good job overall of battling adversity."

DeAndre Parker, Mount Union running game get going in second half

DeAndre Parker provided the fireworks for Mount Union in that stretch. Parker ran for three touchdowns to help the Purple Raiders put the game out of reach. Parker gained 133 yards on 20 carries.

"I think you have to give our defense a lot of credit for keeping us in this game," Parker said. "We made some adjustments at halftime. Our offensive line came out and did a great job. They were giving all of us open running lanes."

Tyler Echeverry rounded out the scoring for Mount Union with a 33-yard TD run. Echeverry ran for 71 yards on 11 carries.

"It's fun when both of us are running the ball well," Parker said. "I consider him a brother. He's a really talented player and we are close."

Mason McMillen leads another strong Mount Union defensive effort

While the Mount Union run game took over, the Purple Raider defense kept Ohio Northern locked down. Mount Union has two shutouts and allowed only 13 points total through four games.

Linebacker Mason McMillen was the standout Saturday for the Purple Raiders. McMillen had 17 tackles, a quarterback sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

"I was just trying to make plays and do my job today," McMillen said. "I play off the defensive line. Those guys did a tremendous job up front and allowed me to make plays."

Overall, the game served as an important reminder just how challenging the game of football is.

"It's hard to win football games," Dartt said. "This is not an easy game. We are at a place that has a long tradition of winning and we do want to win all the games but it is not easy. Not every game is going to go the way you think it is. It's an important lesson to remember."

