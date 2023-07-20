Wayne Rooney rages at referee, training facilities and Apple after Arsenal defeat

Wayne Rooney didn't hold back on his thoughts after the match - AFP/Bastien Inzaurralde

Wayne Rooney has taken an extraordinary swipe at Apple – Major League Soccer’s paymasters – after accusing their staff of kicking his coaching team out of their seats on the bench in Wednesday night’s MLS All Stars match against Arsenal.

In a wide-ranging critique, the former Manchester United and England captain also slammed preparations ahead of the showpiece match at Audi Field in Washington DC, hit out at the performance of referee Ted Unkel and bluntly admitted he took “absolutely nothing” from the game.

Arsenal’s new £65 million Kai Havertz was among the scorers as Mikel Arteta’s side ran out 5-0 winners, with fellow new signings Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber both making their debuts for the club.

But Rooney – the DC United coach who was placed in charge of the MLS side – was seething after Apple staff plonked themselves by the dugout at the expense of members of his coaching team.

Last year, the MLS struck a landmark 10-year global rights deal with Apple worth $2.5 billion in a huge development for football in the US.

Rooney believes Apple will help the MLS to grow but that did not stop him from hitting out at the tech giant over their bizarre behaviour.

“Everything around the game is great and it’s great publicity for the league moving forward. Apple coming into the league has been great although they didn’t allow my staff to sit in their seats today,” Rooney said.

“My staff got kicked out of their seats today by members of Apple. And I wouldn’t be doing my staff a service if I didn’t bring that up because if you are getting asked to do the game with your staff, you are expecting your staff to have seats to sit in, although I do think Apple will help the league moving forward.”

‘You put the players out there and you hope they can figure things out’

Rooney was also unhappy that the MLS All Stars had no access to proper training facilities in advance of the game and were instead limited to playing some head tennis at the National Mall, a landscaped park between the Capitol Building and Lincoln Memorial.

Asked what he took out of the game, Rooney replied: “Absolutely nothing. Nah, listen. It’s difficult. On Monday, the players all arrived and we did a small-sided game on Tuesday.

“I didn’t want them training at the National Mall, but that’s where we trained and we can’t do anything. We did head tennis so we had no time whatsoever to do any tactics whatsoever, so you put the players out there and you hope they can figure things out and against a team like Arsenal that is very difficult to do.”

Rooney has been a vocal critic of refereeing standards in the MLS and he was unimpressed by the performance of Ted Unkel here and accused the official of trying to make the game “about himself”.

Unkel dished out six bookings and awarded one penalty that was converted by Jorginho. Despite being referred to the pitchside monitor by the Var to review a suspected handball soon after, Unkel stuck by his original decision not to award Arsenal another penalty.

Arsenal ran out 5-0 winners in a pre-season stroll against Rooney's All Stars - Getty Images/David Price

“It was a bit stop-start,” Rooney said of the game. “I think the referee made the game a little bit about himself once again so that’s something that needs improving in the MLS — I’ve said it all season — so it’s a good opportunity for me to bring it up again.”

Despite his frustrations, Rooney admitted he was impressed by Arsenal and believes the signings of Rice, Havertz and Timber could help them to improve in the Premier League next season after surrendering the title in the final weeks to Manchester City last term.

“I think for anyone to challenge Manchester City is probably very difficult but I really like the players Arsenal have signed,” Rooney said. “I think they have signed some really good players, with experience as well.

“When you look at the players Arsenal have got and signed, they have really built a strong platform for them to try and do better than they did last season and I think they will.

“They have got a really good coach in Mikel Arteta and I think the new signings will help them to try and not do what they did, which was fall away towards the end of last season.”

