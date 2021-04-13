Wayne Player - son of Gary - 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Cary
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wayne Player - Honorary Starter Lee Elder (L), Wayne Player (centre) honorary starter and Masters champion Gary Player (R) - GETTY IMAGES
Wayne Player - Honorary Starter Lee Elder (L), Wayne Player (centre) honorary starter and Masters champion Gary Player (R) - GETTY IMAGES

Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”.

Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder.

Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months.

Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf".

After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.”

Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.”

When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment.

Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.”

It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail.

He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full.

It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport.

In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote.

"We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."

Recommended Stories

  • Paulina Porizkova, 56, poses 'full frontal nude' on cover of 'Vogue'

    The Czech supermodel turned 56 on April 9.

  • Chimp has emotional reunion with caretakers who saved him as a baby: 'Years may pass, but the love is always there'

    Limbani the chimpanzee was rejected by his mother as a baby because he had pneumonia.

  • Woman makes unsettling discovery about her boyfriend after receiving gift: 'I would die on the spot'

    The discovery ended their relationship for good.

  • 'Step Brothers' director says Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's characters would be 'way into' QAnon if a sequel were ever made

    Adam McKay told The New York Times that the controversial right-wing group would be a major plot point.

  • Bebe Rexha Shared a Video of Her "Real Body," Asking Fans to Do the Same

    The singer showed off her filter-free figure in a thong swimsuit to remind fans that all bodies are beautiful with "no photoshop bullshit."

  • Watch Eva Longoria, 46, Totally Crush A Complicated Trampoline Workout—On A Boat

    Hopefully her cooldown includes a jump in the water?

  • On Aaron Hicks and the mental exhaustion of being Black in America

    Distraught at the news that Daunte Wright had been killed by police in a Minneapolis suburb, Aaron Hicks asked out of the Yankees' lineup.

  • Actress who played Childlike Empress in 'The NeverEnding Story' recalls disturbing aftermath of film's success

    Add Tami Stronach, who played the Childlike Empress in 'The NeverEnding Story,' to the group of entertainers saying that childhood stardom isn't all it's cracked up to be.

  • Trump skewers FDA's Johnson & Johnson decision — then casually invents conspiracy theory blaming Pfizer

    Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday criticizing the Food and Drug Administration's recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, baselessly suggesting the decision was politically motivated. "The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary, but now it's [sic] reputation will be permanently challenged," Trump said. He then floated, without any evidence, that the FDA may have been playing favorites. "[The FDA] should not be able to do such damage for possibly political reasons, or maybe because their friends at Pfizer have suggested it," he said. He also didn't lose an opportunity to bring up his favorite subject: his loss in the 2020 presidential election, which he has blamed on everyone from the Supreme Court to other Republican politicians to the pharmaceutical companies that worked with his administration to craft a vaccine. "Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 presidential election," he said in his Tuesday statement. He then finished off the statement by boasting about vaccine development under his administration, and called for the Johnson & Johnson shot to be back in action quickly. Former President Donald Trump comes out with a statement on J&J attacking the Biden administration for the pause and suggesting a conspiracy from Pfizer to do so pic.twitter.com/cnF2Ef7bjN — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Billy Horschel apologizes for conduct at Masters

    After a weekend at the Masters when PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel got more attention for his bare feet than his play at Augusta National, he apologized for his fiery behavior. Horschel, who stumbled to a 50th-place finish at Augusta, Ga., following a 4-over-par 76 on Sunday, referenced his behavior without mentioning a specific incident. "I apologize to Augusta National, the Members of the Club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line," Horschel said in the second of consecutive apology posts at Twitter.

  • Broncos, Seahawks players say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Anthony Fauci Has Worn Out His Welcome

    More than a year ago, Americans welcomed Anthony Fauci into their homes as a sober scientist who was helping them make sense of a deadly new virus. But he has worn out that welcome. It’s true that Fauci has enjoyed an illustrious career, advising every president since Ronald Reagan and winning the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008. There’s much to admire in his overall leadership since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, as director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he has a serious job that’s not supposed to involve being a media spokesman so ubiquitous that it’s hard to believe he ever turns down any media requests. As he’s maintained a media schedule worthy of a serious presidential candidate or an actor in a new major studio release, Fauci has gradually stopped standing apart from the contentious debate about the pandemic, lockdowns, restrictions, precautions, and what is safe and what is risky. Instead, he has become part of the acrimony, offering murky and sometimes contradictory recommendations. This goes well beyond his initially discouraging the use of masks in January and February 2020, like most U.S. public health officials, or his mid-March 2020 reassurance: “The guidelines are a 15-day trial guideline to be reconsidering. It isn’t that these guidelines are now going to be in effect until July.” Fauci doesn’t write or establish the quarantine policies being enforced by cities and states; he can only advise other people in and out of government. But his voice carries a lot of weight, and, more or less willingly, he has become the face of America’s quarantine policies. Frustratingly, his perspective always seem to be that the right time to open up is another six weeks from now, no matter how low caseloads get or how much the national vaccination program accelerates. And it’s hard to shake the sense that Fauci makes recommendations based on how he thinks people will react. Fauci admitted in December that he had changed his assessments about herd immunity, based on what he thought the public could handle hearing. In the pandemic’s early days, Fauci tended to cite the same 60 to 70 percent estimate that most experts did, but Fauci gradually boosted it to 85 percent. In an interview with the New York Times’ Donald McNeil Jr., Fauci “acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks.” At the beginning of March, Fauci forcefully criticized the state of Texas for ending its statewide mask mandate, declaring, “It’s risky and could set us back to a place that’s even worse than where we are now . . . and lead to additional surges.” And yet, Texas has seen its caseload continue to decline. When asked about the lack of an increase in that state, he answered, “You know, there are a lot of things that go into that. I mean, when you say that they’ve had a lot of the activity on the outside like ball games, I’m not really quite sure. It could be they’re doing things outdoors.” Earlier this month, after GOP lawmakers asked Fauci about the risk of outbreaks in migrant detention facilities, he said, “I have nothing to do with the border. . . . Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Except Fauci has weighed in on travel restrictions and border closures plenty of times in the past year. It’s self-evidently obvious that having lots of migrants of all ages cramped into detention facilities is a formula for a rapid spread of the virus. Fauci just didn’t want to criticize the Biden administration, so he dodged the question. But perhaps most frustrating is Fauci’s recent comments suggesting that getting vaccinated doesn’t alter the risk of catching COVID-19 much and can’t justify changes in behavior. Fauci said that even though he’s vaccinated, he still won’t eat indoors at a restaurant, go to a movie theater, or “go into an indoor, crowded place where people are not wearing masks.” He said he still won’t be traveling, either. Vaccinated people are protected against serious health problems from COVID-19 and we’ve known for a month that vaccinated people, if infected, shed dramatically less virus — perhaps 75 percent to 90 percent. If results like that don’t make going to a restaurant or movie theater safe, what will? If getting vaccinated doesn’t allow you to return to something like normality, what’s the point? We can overlook the Hollywood-style poolside photo shoot, or his unmasking while watching a baseball game. But Fauci has turned into the perpetually pessimistic, overcautious, position-shifting, administration-pleasing face of the pandemic recovery. At this point, he’d do himself a favor by sitting out the next opportunity to appear on a TV show or podcast and focus on his day job.

  • Kate Hudson's Abs and Butt Look Toned From Every Angle In New Bikini Instagram Pics

    It seems like swimming may be the latest addition to her workout routine...

  • Paulina Porizkova on rediscovering dating and sex in her 50s: 'I'm not there to please the guy; I'm there to be pleased'

    The 56-year-old supermodel — who last dated at age 19 — gets candid about looking for love again.

  • Woman points out key generational divide between Gen Z and Millennials: 'That's so rude'

    There are a number of important generational distinctions that separate the two age groups. The post TikToker points out key generational divide between Gen Z and Millennials appeared first on In The Know.

  • 'What a bunch of B.S.': Ariel Young's family angry at 'slap on the wrist' charges filed against Britt Reid

    Ariel Young's family is furious at the 'slap on the wrist' charges filed against Britt Reid.

  • ‘We Cannot in Good Conscience Provide Economic Support:’ Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua Pull Film Production Out of Georgia

    Emancipation, the upcoming “runaway slave thriller” from Apple, Warner Bros., director Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith will no longer be filmed in Georgia, The Root has learned.

  • Harvey Weinstein's attorneys say he shouldn't face trial in LA because he's lost teeth and is legally blind

    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers said the 69-year-old disgraced film mogul is also experiencing cardiac issues, back issues, and sleep apnea.

  • An asteroid just came 'exceptionally close' to hitting Earth

    No need for Bruce Willis on this asteroid. 2021 GW4 passed by Earth on Monday, 12,000 miles away from the planet's surface.

  • Brooklyn Center police chief and officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright resign

    The Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright, as well as the city's police chief, announced Tuesday that they had resigned from the force.