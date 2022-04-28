Wayne Newton joins NFL draft red carpet
Singer and actor Wayne Newton joins NFL red carpet ahead of the 2022 draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Conventional wisdom says Dallas could go OL with at 24, but the name Kiper turns in has thrown Cowboys Nation for a loop with hours to go. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared the reasoning behind the team's "blockbuster" pre-draft trade with the Texans.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy’s view of the Dallas Cowboys is accurate, which is a problem. [Opinion]
The New York Jets are the most-logical landing spot for Deebo Samuel, if the 49ers decide to make a deal.
With the NFL Draft officially upon us, Thor Nystrom drops his final 2-round mock draft of the process (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and things could get crazy. Will the 49ers trade Deebo Samuel? What about Jimmy Garoppolo? And who goes No. 1? Josh Schrock delivers six bold predictions that would shake up the draft.
“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” said Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis last night in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or […]
The Giants had until Monday to decide whether or not to pick up the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract
What will the Packers do in the first round on Thursday night? Here are some quick predictions.
Defensive ends (four), offensive linemen (three) and defensive backs (three) make up the entire top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Network mock draft.
What was your first thought when you heard about the Mannings visiting Notre Dame?
Shaquille O'Neal thinks one man is clearly the best candidate to become the Lakers' next head coach.
Mark Davis had no idea that his decision to lure Gruden back to the sideline, which generated excitement among fans recalling Grudens revivifying first tenure (1998-2001), would end in such sordid fashion that he would be both saddened and sickened.
Full and final first round 2022 NFL mock draft with trades, four quarterbacks taken, via @DillySanders:
Jets LT Mekhi Becton could be possible trade target for Raiders
Here's the latest 2022 NFL Draft buzz surrounding the New York Jets...
Here are all the Steelers picks for 2022.
When does the 2022 NFL draft start and what TV channel is Round 1 on? Las Vegas event begins at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network. Follow live updates.
.@CDPiglet ranks who the Cowboys should select at the 24th pick of the 2022 draft out of the top candidates.
Prognostication time is just about over, as the NFL draft is set to start Thursday night. How will a mysterious first round pan out?