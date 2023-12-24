Wayne Memorial vs. Cornerstone Christian boys basketball: Patriots fall to Zebras, 76-55

Dec. 23—Cornerstone Christian came out of the gate strong against Wayne Memorial at the NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic on Dec. 23. The Patriots held the early advantage.

But a Zebras' run in the middle of the second put them ahead for good. Cornerstone was able to keep the game at arms' reach as it entered the fourth.

Wayne Memorial had a fast start on both ends of the floor that pushed the game out of reach for the 76-55 victory. Cornerstone fell to 1-4 on the season.

The Patriots took an early lead in the first with the shooting of Quinn Kwasniak as he had three first-quarter 3s. He finished the contest with six triples and a team-high 25 points.

He shared the scoring duties with Owen Pugh, as the senior recorded 21 points, 14 in the second half. Pugh was able to create on the drive and baseline for the Patriots.

Coach Babe Kwasniak has seen Pugh find comfort in his role in the Cornerstone offense. Quinn has also seen him be able to take extra pressure from the defense that allows him to find the kickout options on his drives as well.

"He may be our second option, but we see him more as a playmaker," Babe said. "We expect a lot from him, stuff the stat sheet with rebounds and assists. We expect so much from him and Quinn, but Owen is a great story. He paid his dues and has improved a lot."

Quinn added: "He's a great player, and we're not surprised by it in the slightest. At practice he always finishes well, and it's expected from all of us. He's one of the most underrated point guards."

Wayne Memorial responded with its own two-man attack in sophomore guard duo Carlos Medlock and Jaylohn Allen. They had 26 and 25, respectively, and the Zebras needed them early in the second.

They went on a 9-0 run that gave them the lead for good. Cornerstone kept the game close, but it was a slow start to the fourth in which Wayne Memorial pull away.

Quinn's shooting ability is well-documented, but the junior put an emphasis on his work inside during the offseason. It has paid dividends early in the season.

He is averaging just under 10 rebounds a game and had eight against Wayne Memorial.

"There is a lot of work that goes on in the summer," Quinn said. "People get to see the results of it. I've put a lot of work in the weight room, finishing in general and just being able to play stronger basketball."

The Patriots look to snap their two game skid when they host Youngstown East on Dec. 28.

THE SCORE

Wayne Memorial 76, Cornerstone Christian 55