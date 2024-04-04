Wayne High School grad seeking 2nd national title at NCAA Women’s Final Four this weekend

A Wayne High School graduate is seeking her second national title this weekend at the NCAA women’s basketball Final Four in Cleveland.

Bree Hall graduated from Wayne High School in 2021 and finished as the school’s all-time leading scorer, according to the University of South Carolina’s athletic website.

“Just a kid from Dayton, Ohio,” she posted on social media as the team arrived in Cleveland this week for the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

She led Wayne to its first state quarterfinal appearance in 2021 and was named Miss Basketball by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.

Hall helped lead the Gamecocks to a program-record 36 wins and a Final Four bid last season.

They won the national championship back in 2022.

South Carolina is the overall No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament. They will play NC State on Friday night at 7 p.m.

It will be followed by Iowa versus UConn at around 9:30 p.m.