Wayne High School congratulates former player after South Carolina wins national title

Wayne High School is congratulating a former Warrior after the South Carolina Gamecock won the women’s basketball national championship Sunday in Cleveland.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Bree Hall graduated from Wayne High School in 2021 and chose to play basketball at the University of South Carolina.

The Wayne High School athletic department congratulated Hall on social media.

“A huge congrats to Bree Hall & South Carolina on an undefeated title season!” they said in a statement. “In her three seasons with the program, they have gone to three straight Final Four’s & won two National Championships!”

The Gamecocks beat Iowa Sunday, 87-75, in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game.

Halls scored seven points in Sunday’s game.

This was South Carolina’s third national title in seven years.

