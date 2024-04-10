Wayne High School congratulates former player after South Carolina wins national title

As News Center 7 previously reported, Bree Hall graduated from Wayne High School in 2021 and chose to play basketball at the University of South Carolina.
The Wayne High School athletic department congratulated Hall on social media.
“A huge congrats to Bree Hall & South Carolina on an undefeated title season!” they said in a statement. “In her three seasons with the program, they have gone to three straight Final Four’s & won two National Championships!”
