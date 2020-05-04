A Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin line? Yes, please.

Gretzky has been effusive of his praise for Ovechkin of late as Ovechkin chases his goal record and that praise continued in a #HockeyAtHome interview with the Great One that will premiere on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on NBCSN.

Gretzky was answering questions from several of the top prospects for the 2020 NHL draft. One question, asked to him by defenseman Jamie Drysdale, was who he would want on his line if he played today?

The NHL's all-time leading goal scorer mentioned Leon Draisaitl, Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, but he ultimately settled on McDavid and Ovechkin.

"For me, probably Connor because of his speed, he would open up the ice, and Ovechkin because if we get him the puck you know he's going to hit the net or at least have a chance to score, so, those two guys would be fun to play with," Gretzky said.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE CAPITALS TALK PODCAST

You read that right, Ovechkin over Crosby.

Granted, Gretzky is probably envisioning himself as being the center here so it would make sense for him to pick a winger like Ovechkin over a center like Crosby. But McDavid is a center too and Gretzky still picked him.

Obviously, Gretzky was not trying to slight anyone and he did mention Crosby among the players he thought about, but this just goes to show you how far we have come from the days of "Alex Ovechkin can't win" or "Alex Ovechkin needs to change his game."

If what he is doing is good enough for the Great One, that' should be good enough for pretty much everyone.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE CAPITALS NEWS:

Wayne Gretzky would chose Alex Ovechkin and Connor McDavid as linemates over Sidney Crosby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington