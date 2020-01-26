Wayne Gretzky blown away by Quinn Hughes' All-Star goal

The Great One recognized other greatness. (NHL/Getty Images)

During the matchup between the Central and Pacific divisions as part of the 2020 All-Star Game, Wayne Gretzky was certainly impressed by one Vancouver Canucks standout.

The Great One was part of the coaching staff for the Pacific Division and had Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes at his helm.

With Gretzky-esque hands, the rookie blueliner was able to score a dazzling goal that left the NHL legend with his jaw on the floor.

The Great One comments on Hughes' first #NHLAllStar goal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/f0tCChEDhb — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2020

“That young lad’s a defenceman?!” is something we truly all say when the 20-year-old steps on the ice every game for the Canucks.

Hughes put his team in front, eventually helping them earn the 10-5 victory and a ticket to the final period of the All-Star Game against the Atlantic Division.

The Canucks lead the Pacific Division with 58 points and a 27-18-4 record, partially because of Hughes’ five goals and 34 points through 48 games played.

