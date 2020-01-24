Gretzky believes Ovechkin can break his all-time goal record

The Great One backs The Great 8. (Getty Images/NHL)

Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals in his career appeared unbreakable, but Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin has steadily carved out a path to potentially beat it.

And Gretzky thinks he can do it.

"I'm a big believer that records are made to be broken," Gretzky told NHL.com on Friday. "What I accomplished, I'm very proud of. It's hard to do what I did, and it's really hard to do what he's doing now. But there's no question in my mind that he has a real legitimate chance of doing it.”

Ovechkin is sitting with 692 career goals, tied with Steve Yzerman for ninth all-time, and has been working his way up the ladder throughout this season. Earlier this month, the 34-year-old passed NHL legend Mario Lemieux — a significant milestone to decide if Ovechkin can truly finish his career as the top goalscorer.

What can put him over the top, Gretzky believes, is his consistency.

“The two things that you need; you've got to stay healthy, and he's proven that over his career,” Gretzky said. “He plays hard and he stays healthy. And, secondly, you've got to be on a good team -- and he plays on a good team.

"For my success, I had to play with good players. He plays with good players, and that obviously helps."

The Washington Capitals are sitting on top of the league with 71 points and a 33-11-5 record through 49 games this season. Ovechkin definitely has the supporting cast to help him achieve this feat.

The Great Eight has 34 goals and 50 points in 49 games this season.

