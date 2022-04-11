Wayne Ellington Threatens Nuggets’ Facundo Campazzo After Flagrant Foul: ‘I’m Putting My Hands on You’

Image via Getty/Katelyn Mulcahy

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Wayne Ellington threatened to fight Denver Nuggets’ Facundo Campazzo following his flagrant foul on Sunday.

While Ellington had one of his best games of the season, he was pushed by Campazzo during the second quarter. The Nuggets guard was hit with a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game, but judging by Ellington’s postgame tweet, he’s not ready to let bygones be bygones.

“When I see you I’m putting my hands on you @facucampazzo,” he tweeted following the game.

When I see you I’m putting my hands on you. @facucampazzo — Wayne Ellington (@WayneEllington) April 11, 2022

Campazzo has yet to respond to the threat.

As you can see the clip below, Ellington hit Wenyen Gabriel’s leg on his way down from the push. Though he was on the court floor for a little bit, Ellington was able to get back up and finish the game.

Facundo Campazzo was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul on Wayne Ellington.pic.twitter.com/Q4I5PhZHNR https://t.co/oKPc6pX6IJ — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) April 11, 2022

Ellington’s threat isn’t the only Lakers headline to emerge following the game on Sunday. Not long after the Lakers concluded their season, ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Lakers head coach Frank Vogel would no longer be with the team.

Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers’ search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

It is expected that the Lakers will begin an extensive search for a replacement, if the report is true.

