I know it's September, but the Wayfair Christmas tree deals are unreal right now

Sarah Weldon
·1 min read
2

For everyone that's already ready to skip spooky szn and jump straight to the holidays hello! It's the holiday shopping fairy here to remind you that the easiest way to do that is to shop for the pinnacle of holiday decor: Le good ole Christmas tree.

It doesn't matter if you put it up or not — you do you! But, we just want to remind you that you absolutely can and should. Look, you can lug a whole tree back home (real or fake) through the cold winter weather, or just order one online now. IYKYK, but Wayfair is the best place to buy Christmas trees online. Right now, the huge online retailer marked down a ton of Christmas trees.

From tiny Charlie Brown trees to whopping trees that could fit in Versailles and Christmas trees with lights, silver snow-covered Christmas trees and so many more, Wayfair is basically your Christmas tree heaven. Honestly, we can't stop thinking about this amazing tropical Christmas tree. How cute?!

Scroll below to shop the best Wayfair Christmas tree deals because it's seriously never too early to get started on the holidays. I mean, who doesn't love joy?

Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals

Wayfair

Newberry Spruce Green Artificial Christmas Tree

$293$440Save $147

Here it is: The perfect Christmas tree. And reviews say it actually looks super real.

$293 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Green Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights

$147$325Save $178

If you love a skinny tree, this six-footer is so good. And it's 55% off.

$147 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Dunhill Fir 10' Green Christmas Tree with 1200 LED Lights

$616$1,279Save $663

Obsessed with having a big Christmas tree? Yeah, same. Go forth and be festive with this big boy 10-footer.

$616 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Lighted Pink Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

$144$188Save $44

Wait, a pink Christmas tree is actually such a good idea.

$144 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

$124$261Save $137

Yes, she's on the shorter side. But, honestly, you'll love her forever.

$124 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Lighted Artificial Christmas Tree

$80$111Save $31

If you have a small apartment, this little guy can actually fit without it feeling...sad.

$80 at Wayfair
Wayfair

72'' Lighted Artificial Tropical Christmas Tree

$136$199Save $63

The idea of a palm tree Christmas tree is so much fun — especially if you grew up near palm trees and now live far away from home.

$136 at Wayfair
Wayfair

Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

$297$425Save $128

Between the ideal sizing and the fun frosted tips, you won't find a more festive tree.

$297 at Wayfair

