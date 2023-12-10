Way-too-early Top 25 projections for the 2024 college football season

The 2023 college football season is a month from completion, but that’s not preventing us from looking ahead to what could happen in 2024.

The Texas Longhorns have a real chance to win a national title this season, but their prospects are strong next year as well. The return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers greatly improves their chances despite entering the team’s first season of SEC play.

There could be a talent vacuum in other conferences. Ohio State lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal and it’s uncertain who they will start next season. Washington quarterback Michael Penix departs for the NFL after this season, while Michigan is set to lose key contributors as well.

We can reliably assume that some of the better teams will find solid replacements in the transfer portal. It will likely be the usual suspects that land among college football’s best annually.

Let’s give an early projection the Top 25 for the 2024 season.

Liberty has staying power and a manageable schedule to find its way back into the playoff picture.

Iowa Hawkeyes

You can count on Iowa being one of the top 25 teams in college football and getting there without much offensive production.

Jeff Brohm reached the ACC title game and defeated Notre Dame and Miami in his first season as head coach at Louisville. Strong talent acquisition can keep the Cardinals in the mix for the ACC title again.

Tennessee could see improvement offensively in 2024. I anticipate the Volunteers will bounce back and compete for a 12-team playoff.

After losing offensive coordinator Collin Klein to Texas A&M, there’s plenty of uncertainty about who will start for Kansas State. Head coach Chris Klieman should still be expected to put up a quality product in 2024.

Clemson was average this season, but the talent it brings back should command respect for the team’s ceiling.

Kalen DeBour is 24-2 as head coach at Washington. The loss of quarterback Michael Penix is significant, but don’t count out the Huskies from winning eight games again next season.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State was poor offensively in 2023. Nevertheless, they should again bring a solid product next season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

1. Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon has rushed for: —121 against Iowa State —136 against Kansas State —168 against Kansas —282 against West Virginia —271 against Cincy 2. The Pokes are 6-2 and riding a four-game win streak. 3. Bedlam is Saturday. pic.twitter.com/jI4MO3jszb — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 29, 2023

Running back Ollie Gordon returns, but it’s uncertain who will play quarterback for Oklahoma State next season. Head coach Mike Gundy likely finds help there through the portal.

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas broke out in 2023 defeating Oklahoma and going 8-4. The team has a legitimate shot to win a Big 12 conference that doesn’t include Oklahoma or Texas.

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona isn’t going anywhere. It’s move to the Big 12 could mean more success for the program. A win in its bowl game could move the team closer to the top of the rankings.

We touted SMU as a team to watch over the offseason because of portal additions made by the team. Look for the Mustangs to surprise next season in the ACC.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame disappointed again in 2023, but there’s reason to believe the team will be competitive moving forward. We could see a breakout season from Jaden Greathouse who caught 16 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman.

Florida State is going to lose key players like starting quarteback Jordan Travis and edge rusher Jared Verse. Even so, this is a strong developmental staff and the Seminoles should be competitive in a lesser ACC.

The Best Player in America.

LSU should clean up in the portal, but the loss of Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and likely departure of wide receiver Malik Nabers leave plenty of production to be filled. The Tigers will need to find portal players on defense where they struggled the last two seasons.

Oklahoma Sooners

The anticipated loss of linebacker Danny Stutsman would hurt, but the return of safety Billy Bowman helps Oklahoma retain a semblance of the 2023 defense. Is Jackson Arnold ready to lead the team at quarterback?

Quarterback Brady Cook and wide receivers Luther Burden and Mookie Cooper could all be back for Missouri, but the defense the team has built is worthy of recognition. The Tigers could have staying power toward the top of the SEC.

Ole Miss goes for an 11-win season against Penn State in the Peach Bowl. The return of Jaxon Dart paired with the team’s pas success in the transfer portal are reason for optimism for next season.

Wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka could be gone, and the team’s starting quarterback is in the transfer portal, but the Buckeyes should field a strong team in the expanded Big Ten.

Utah quarterback Cam Rising is set to return as the team enters its first season in Big 12 play. The Utes should be a heavy favorite to win the new Big 12.

Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel takes over the Oregon offense after an 11-2 season in Eugene. The team should continue to put up points against Big Ten teams built to defend against different types of offense.

Assuming starting quarterback JJ McCarthy returns as he should, Michigan should again compete for the Big Ten title. The Wolverines could be difficult to slow down.

Texas Longhorns

Texas loses key defensive pieces as well as offensive skill players, but quarterback Quinn Ewers appears likely to return behind an offensive line that could return four of five starters. Add in a couple of starter quality transfers and the Longhorns could be right back in the final four next year.

Georgia isn’t going away after seeing its 29-game winning streak snapped in this year’s SEC championship. The Bulldogs are still built to win it all.

Alabama isn’t better than Texas this season. We already saw it on the field. Texas won by 10 points with its foot off the gas in the closing minutes. Next year, the Tide should be more dangerous. Another offseason in the Alabama system for quarterback Jalen Milroe should make for an improved player next season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire