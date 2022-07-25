Way-too-early Steelers 3-round 2023 NFL mock draft

With the start of the 2022 NFL season less than two months away, we decided to do a far-too-early three-round mock draft for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The theme of this move draft are positions the Steelers didn’t adequately address this offseason and will need to commit draft picks to later on.

First round-OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison has all the markings of the next great Sooner offensive tackle. Excellent length and athleticism with the power leverage to work in any scheme.

Second round-EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey is a relentless pass rusher with great burst and violent hands.

Third round-RB Zach Chabonnet, UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Charbonnet burst on the scene last season and has an impressive mix of size and speed with great vision and a low center of gravity, making him very hard to take down.

1

1