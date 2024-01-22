Way-too-early record predictions for every SEC team

It’s too early know what 12 teams will make the College Football Playoff or win 10 games in 2024. It’s not too early to take our best shot at it.

The Athletic opened the discussion with its 2024 record predictions for SEC teams. It had us looking at who we think would win individual games in the conference and where teams would finish in the standings.

The Texas Longhorns have made a splash in the offseason since winning its final Big 12 title and reaching its first and final four-team playoff. There is real momentum for the team, and the criticisms that were once made about the team seem less relevant every day.

Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss stand out as the top teams in the SEC, but teams like Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama will all have a say in the conference standings in 2024. Let’s give our record predictions for every team.

Georgia (12-0)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Clemson, Tennessee Tech, at Kentucky, at Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, at Texas, Florida, at Ole Miss, Tennessee, UMass, Georgia Tech

Losses: None

Thoughts: Georgia should continue its dominance of the SEC when it next takes the field. It returns the most productive quarterback in the conference in Carson Beck. Defensively, it will be difficult for opposition to move the ball. Georgia heads to the SEC championship.

Texas (11-1)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Colorado State, at Michigan, UTSA, Louisiana-Monroe, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, at Vanderbilt, Florida, at Arkansas, Kentucky, at Texas A&M

Losses: Georgia

Thoughts: The Longhorns return starting quarterback Quinn Ewers and the majority of the offensive line. Texas reloaded with significant additions at receiver and might improve everywhere but defensive tackle on defense. Alabama additions in wide receiver Isaiah Bond and tight end Amari Niblack keep the playmaking alive and Ewers takes a step forward.

Ole Miss (11-1)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Furman, Middle Tennessee, at Wake Forest, Georgia Southern, Kentucky, at South Carolina, at LSU, Oklahoma, at Arkansas, at Florida, Mississippi State

Losses: Georgia

Thoughts: The Lane Train is set to roll as head coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Jaxon Dart lead one of the top offenses in college football. The Rebels added significant upgrades on defense in the transfer portal as well. Ole Miss is a legitimate contender for an SEC title.

Missouri (10-2)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Murray State, Buffalo, Boston College, Vanderbilt, at UMass, Auburn, Oklahoma, at South Carolina, at Mississippi State, Arkansas

Losses: at Texas A&M, at Alabama

Thoughts: If ever there were an opportunity for Missouri to go undefeated in the SEC this season would be that opportunity. We could see regression from a couple of key players for the team, but Missouri should be strong overall.

Tennessee (10-2)

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: UT-Chattanooga, NC State, Kent State, at Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi State, UTEP, at Vanderbilt

Losses: at Oklahoma, at Georgia

Thoughts: Tennessee is my breakout pick in the SEC after a down year last season. Former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava could star in head coach Josh Heupel’s offense. Look out for the Vols.

LSU (9-3)

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeir (13) throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the the Army Black Knights in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, October. 21, 2023.

Wins: Southern Cal, Nicholls State, at South Carolina, UCLA, South Alabama, at Arkansas, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma

Losses: Ole Miss, at Texas A&M, at Florida

Thoughts: LSU is perhaps the ultimate boom or bust team in the SEC. They can beat anybody or lose to anybody. New starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier replaces LSU’s Heisman winner Jayden Daniels but should still lead a dynamic offense. The Tigers defense will need to take a huge step forward.

Oklahoma (8-4)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Temple, Houston, Tulane, Tennessee, at Auburn, South Carolina, Maine, Alabama

Losses: Texas, at Ole Miss, at Missouri, at LSU

Thoughts: There’s a possibility the Sooners can get to Red River with a 5-0 record if they can get past Tennessee. The schedule gets tougher after that. The Oklahoma defense should be among the best in the nation, but the offense has questions at offensive line and with new starting quarterback Jackson Arnold. The record might not indicate just how good the Sooners are in 2024.

Alabama (8-4)

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Western Kentucky, South Florida, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri, Mercer, Auburn

Losses: Georgia, at Tennessee, at LSU, at Oklahoma

Thoughts: The loss of head coach Nick Saban and around 30 transfers puts the Tide at a disadvantage in 2024. Alabama could be great and far exceed expectations, but the roster has taken a significant hit. Opponents will aim to take advantage of a vulnerable team in Tuscaloosa.

Auburn (8-4)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Alabama A&M, California, New Mexico, Arkansas, at Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas A&M

Losses: at Alabama, Oklahoma, at Georgia, at Missouri

Thoughts: Auburn should be a popular bounce back pick this season with a manageable schedule and a second season with head coach Hugh Freese. Look for the Tigers offense to find more reliable play in its next campaign.

Florida (7-5)

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Miami, Samford, Texas A&M, at Mississippi State, UCF, Kentucky, LSU

Losses: at Tennessee, Georgia, at Texas, Ole Miss, at Florida State

Thoughts: Florida plays a brutal schedule again and could suffer because of it. With head coach Billy Napier seemingly unable to put it all together, wins could be tough to come by in 2024. The Gators earn a few surprising wins on their way to 7-5.

Texas A&M (7-5)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: McNeese State, Bowling Green, Arkansas, Missouri, at Mississippi State, LSU, New Mexico

Losses: Notre Dame, at Florida, at South Carolina, at Auburn, Texas

Thoughts: The Aggies face a relatively easy schedule, but break in a new offensive system in Mike Elko’s first season as head coach. There’s enough talent to win several games, but Elko doesn’t seem to be the impact hire they hope he will be in College Station.

Kentucky (6-6)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Southern Miss, South Carolina, Ohio, Vanderbilt, Murray State, Louisville

Losses: Georgia, at Ole Miss, at Florida, Auburn, at Tennessee, at Texas

Thoughts: Kentucky has consistently been a bowl competitor and finished around eight wins several times in the last few seasons. The schedule gets more difficult this year. Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff will look to prove he is not a bust with a big season in Lexington.

Mississippi State (5-7)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Eastern Kentucky, at Arizona State, Toledo, Arkansas, UMass

Losses: Florida, at Texas, at Georgia, Texas A&M, at Tennessee, Missouri, at Ole Miss

Thoughts: Mississippi State could be boom or bust in head coach Jeff Lebby’s first season in Starkville. The addition of Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen lessens the loss of transfer quarterback Hunter Rodgers, but there are plenty of roster deficiencies for opponents to attack.

South Carolina (5-7)

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Old Dominion, Akron, Texas A&M, at Vanderbilt, Wofford

Losses: at Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, at Alabama, at Oklahoma, Missouri, at Clemson

Thoughts: The Gamecocks went 5-7 in 2023 and lose key playmakers in quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver transfer Juice Wells. We probably see a similar record from the team in the upcoming season.

Vanderbilt (4-8)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Virginia Tech, Alcorn State, at Georgia State, Ball State

Losses: at Missouri, Alabama, at Kentucky, Texas, at Auburn, South Carolina, at LSU, Tennessee

Thoughts: Vanderbilt is improving under the leadership of head coach Clark Lea, but the results might not bear it out. The loss of impact receiver London Humphreys to Georgia doesn’t help the already lacking Commodores roster.

Arkansas (3-9)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, UAB, Louisiana Tech

Losses: at Oklahoma State, at Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, at Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas, Missouri

Thoughts: Arkansas was an easy win for SEC teams last season. We have every reason to believe they will be after losing big time quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire