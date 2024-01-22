Way-too-early record predictions for every SEC team
It’s too early know what 12 teams will make the College Football Playoff or win 10 games in 2024. It’s not too early to take our best shot at it.
The Athletic opened the discussion with its 2024 record predictions for SEC teams. It had us looking at who we think would win individual games in the conference and where teams would finish in the standings.
The Texas Longhorns have made a splash in the offseason since winning its final Big 12 title and reaching its first and final four-team playoff. There is real momentum for the team, and the criticisms that were once made about the team seem less relevant every day.
Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss stand out as the top teams in the SEC, but teams like Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama will all have a say in the conference standings in 2024. Let’s give our record predictions for every team.
Georgia (12-0)
Wins: Clemson, Tennessee Tech, at Kentucky, at Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, at Texas, Florida, at Ole Miss, Tennessee, UMass, Georgia Tech
Losses: None
Thoughts: Georgia should continue its dominance of the SEC when it next takes the field. It returns the most productive quarterback in the conference in Carson Beck. Defensively, it will be difficult for opposition to move the ball. Georgia heads to the SEC championship.
Texas (11-1)
Wins: Colorado State, at Michigan, UTSA, Louisiana-Monroe, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, at Vanderbilt, Florida, at Arkansas, Kentucky, at Texas A&M
Losses: Georgia
Thoughts: The Longhorns return starting quarterback Quinn Ewers and the majority of the offensive line. Texas reloaded with significant additions at receiver and might improve everywhere but defensive tackle on defense. Alabama additions in wide receiver Isaiah Bond and tight end Amari Niblack keep the playmaking alive and Ewers takes a step forward.
Ole Miss (11-1)
Wins: Furman, Middle Tennessee, at Wake Forest, Georgia Southern, Kentucky, at South Carolina, at LSU, Oklahoma, at Arkansas, at Florida, Mississippi State
Losses: Georgia
Thoughts: The Lane Train is set to roll as head coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Jaxon Dart lead one of the top offenses in college football. The Rebels added significant upgrades on defense in the transfer portal as well. Ole Miss is a legitimate contender for an SEC title.
Missouri (10-2)
Wins: Murray State, Buffalo, Boston College, Vanderbilt, at UMass, Auburn, Oklahoma, at South Carolina, at Mississippi State, Arkansas
Losses: at Texas A&M, at Alabama
Thoughts: If ever there were an opportunity for Missouri to go undefeated in the SEC this season would be that opportunity. We could see regression from a couple of key players for the team, but Missouri should be strong overall.
Tennessee (10-2)
Wins: UT-Chattanooga, NC State, Kent State, at Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi State, UTEP, at Vanderbilt
Losses: at Oklahoma, at Georgia
Thoughts: Tennessee is my breakout pick in the SEC after a down year last season. Former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava could star in head coach Josh Heupel’s offense. Look out for the Vols.
LSU (9-3)
Wins: Southern Cal, Nicholls State, at South Carolina, UCLA, South Alabama, at Arkansas, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma
Losses: Ole Miss, at Texas A&M, at Florida
Thoughts: LSU is perhaps the ultimate boom or bust team in the SEC. They can beat anybody or lose to anybody. New starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier replaces LSU’s Heisman winner Jayden Daniels but should still lead a dynamic offense. The Tigers defense will need to take a huge step forward.
Oklahoma (8-4)
Wins: Temple, Houston, Tulane, Tennessee, at Auburn, South Carolina, Maine, Alabama
Losses: Texas, at Ole Miss, at Missouri, at LSU
Thoughts: There’s a possibility the Sooners can get to Red River with a 5-0 record if they can get past Tennessee. The schedule gets tougher after that. The Oklahoma defense should be among the best in the nation, but the offense has questions at offensive line and with new starting quarterback Jackson Arnold. The record might not indicate just how good the Sooners are in 2024.
Alabama (8-4)
Wins: Western Kentucky, South Florida, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Missouri, Mercer, Auburn
Losses: Georgia, at Tennessee, at LSU, at Oklahoma
Thoughts: The loss of head coach Nick Saban and around 30 transfers puts the Tide at a disadvantage in 2024. Alabama could be great and far exceed expectations, but the roster has taken a significant hit. Opponents will aim to take advantage of a vulnerable team in Tuscaloosa.
Auburn (8-4)
Wins: Alabama A&M, California, New Mexico, Arkansas, at Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas A&M
Losses: at Alabama, Oklahoma, at Georgia, at Missouri
Thoughts: Auburn should be a popular bounce back pick this season with a manageable schedule and a second season with head coach Hugh Freese. Look for the Tigers offense to find more reliable play in its next campaign.
Florida (7-5)
Wins: Miami, Samford, Texas A&M, at Mississippi State, UCF, Kentucky, LSU
Losses: at Tennessee, Georgia, at Texas, Ole Miss, at Florida State
Thoughts: Florida plays a brutal schedule again and could suffer because of it. With head coach Billy Napier seemingly unable to put it all together, wins could be tough to come by in 2024. The Gators earn a few surprising wins on their way to 7-5.
Texas A&M (7-5)
Wins: McNeese State, Bowling Green, Arkansas, Missouri, at Mississippi State, LSU, New Mexico
Losses: Notre Dame, at Florida, at South Carolina, at Auburn, Texas
Thoughts: The Aggies face a relatively easy schedule, but break in a new offensive system in Mike Elko’s first season as head coach. There’s enough talent to win several games, but Elko doesn’t seem to be the impact hire they hope he will be in College Station.
Kentucky (6-6)
Wins: Southern Miss, South Carolina, Ohio, Vanderbilt, Murray State, Louisville
Losses: Georgia, at Ole Miss, at Florida, Auburn, at Tennessee, at Texas
Thoughts: Kentucky has consistently been a bowl competitor and finished around eight wins several times in the last few seasons. The schedule gets more difficult this year. Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff will look to prove he is not a bust with a big season in Lexington.
Mississippi State (5-7)
Wins: Eastern Kentucky, at Arizona State, Toledo, Arkansas, UMass
Losses: Florida, at Texas, at Georgia, Texas A&M, at Tennessee, Missouri, at Ole Miss
Thoughts: Mississippi State could be boom or bust in head coach Jeff Lebby’s first season in Starkville. The addition of Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen lessens the loss of transfer quarterback Hunter Rodgers, but there are plenty of roster deficiencies for opponents to attack.
South Carolina (5-7)
Wins: Old Dominion, Akron, Texas A&M, at Vanderbilt, Wofford
Losses: at Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, at Alabama, at Oklahoma, Missouri, at Clemson
Thoughts: The Gamecocks went 5-7 in 2023 and lose key playmakers in quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver transfer Juice Wells. We probably see a similar record from the team in the upcoming season.
Vanderbilt (4-8)
Wins: Virginia Tech, Alcorn State, at Georgia State, Ball State
Losses: at Missouri, Alabama, at Kentucky, Texas, at Auburn, South Carolina, at LSU, Tennessee
Thoughts: Vanderbilt is improving under the leadership of head coach Clark Lea, but the results might not bear it out. The loss of impact receiver London Humphreys to Georgia doesn’t help the already lacking Commodores roster.
Arkansas (3-9)
Wins: Arkansas-Pine Bluff, UAB, Louisiana Tech
Losses: at Oklahoma State, at Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, LSU, at Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas, Missouri
Thoughts: Arkansas was an easy win for SEC teams last season. We have every reason to believe they will be after losing big time quarterback KJ Jefferson.