Advertisement
Breaking news:

Wizards' Wes Unseld Jr. out as head coach, is transitioning to front office role.

Way-too-early record predictions for every Big Ten team in 2024

Zachary Neel
·7 min read

Based on the continued fluidity of rosters in the world of college football thanks to the churn of the transfer portal and the coaching carousel, it is still far too early to get a perfect read on who will be contending for a national championship at the end of the first inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024. It’s not too early to speculate, though.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve offered our top-25 rankings predictions for 2024, as well as forecasting which 12 teams will make it into the CFP, and what the first expanded rankings of the Big Ten will look like for the Oregon Ducks.

We wanted to take a second to expand a little bit on that last one.

In 2024, the Big Ten is expected to be a premier conference, with several national title contenders at the top like Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, and Penn State. While we’ve predicted what the power rankings should look like in the conference going into the season, we wanted to now take it a step further and flesh out the final records for each and every team.

What are the toughest games, and which ones should be the easiest wins? Who will ultimately be bowl-eligible when all is said and done?

Those are questions that we want to answer. Here is our record prediction for every team in the conference for the 2024 season, ordered by our preseason power rankings:

Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected Record: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • vs. Iowa

  • at Oregon

  • at Penn State

  • vs. Michigan

Projected Wins: Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Michigan State, Iowa, Oregon, Nebraska, Purdue, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan, Penn State

Projected Losses: None

Oregon Ducks

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Projected Record: 12-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 12-2 (8-1 Pac-12)

Most Notable Games

  • vs. Boise State

  • vs. Michigan State

  • vs. Ohio State

  • at Michigan

  • at Wisconsin

Projected Wins: Hawaii, Idaho, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Washington

Projected Losses: Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 15-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • vs. Texas

  • vs. USC

  • at Washington

  • vs. Oregon

  • at Ohio State

Projected Wins: Fresno State, Arkansas State, USC, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern

Projected Losses: Texas, Oregon, Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • at USC

  • at Wisconsin

  • vs. Ohio State

  • vs. Washington

Projected Wins: West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kent State, Illinois, UCLA, Washington, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland

Projected Losses: USC, Wisconsin, Ohio State

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 8-4 (7-2 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (5-4 Pac-12)

Most Notable Games

  • vs. LSU

  • at Michigan

  • vs. Wisconsin

  • vs. Penn State

  • at Washington

  • vs. Notre Dame

Projected Wins: Utah State, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, Nebraska, UCLA

Projected Losses: LSU, Michigan, Wisconsin, Notre Dame

Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • at Ohio State

  • vs. Washington

  • at Michigan State

  • vs. Wisconsin

  • vs. Nebraska

Projected Wins: Illinois State, Iowa State, Troy, Minnesota, Washington, Northwestern, UCLA, Maryland

Projected Losses: Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 7-6 (5-4 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • vs. Alabama

  • at USC

  • vs. Penn State

  • at Iowa

  • vs. Oregon

  • at Nebraska

Projected Wins: Western Michigan, South Dakota, USC, Purdue, Rutgers, Northwestern, Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota

Projected Losses: Alabama, Oregon, Nebraska

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 14-1 (9-0 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • vs. Washington State

  • vs. Michigan

  • at Iowa

  • vs. USC

  • at Penn State

  • vs. UCLA

  • at Oregon

Projected Wins: Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Washington State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Indiana

Projected Losses: Michigan, Iowa, USC, Penn State, UCLA, Oregon 

Michigan State Spartans

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • at Maryland

  • vs. Ohio State

  • at Oregon

  • vs. Iowa

  • at Michigan

Projected Wins: Florida Atlantic, Louisiana, Boston College, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue

Projected Losses: Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Rutgers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • vs Colorado

  • at Ohio State

  • vs. UCLA

  • at USC

  • vs. Wisconsin

  • at Iowa

Projected Wins: UTEP, Northern Illinois, Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa

Projected Losses: Colorado, Rutgers, Ohio State, UCLA, USC

UCLA Bruins

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (4-5 Pac-12)

Most Notable Games

  • at LSU

  • vs. Oregon

  • at Penn State

  • at Nebraska

  • vs. Iowa

  • at Washington

  • vs. USC

Projected Wins: Hawaii, Indiana, Rutgers, Nebraska, Washington, Fresno State

Projected Losses: LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Iowa, USC

Maryland Terrapins

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • vs. Michigan State

  • at Virginia

  • vs USC

  • at Minnesota

  • at Oregon

  • vs. Iowa

  • at Penn State

Projected Wins: UConn, Michigan State, Villanova, Indiana, Rutgers

Projected Losses: Virginia, Northwestern, USC, Minnesota, Oregon, Iowa, Penn State

Northwestern Wildcats

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 5-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • at Washington

  • at Maryland

  • vs. Wisconsin

  • at Iowa

  • vs. Ohio State

  • at Michigan

Projected Wins: Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Purdue, Illinois

Projected Losses: Washington, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • at Virginia Tech

  • vs. Washington

  • at Nebraska

  • vs. Wisconsin

  • at USC

  • at Michigan State

Projected Wins: Howard, Akron, Nebraska, Michigan State

Projected Losses: Virginia Tech, Washington, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC, Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 6-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • vs. North Carolina

  • vs. Iowa

  • at Michigan

  • vs. USC

  • at UCLA

  • vs. Penn State

  • at Wisconsin

Projected Wins: Rhode Island, Nevada, UCLA, Maryland, Rutgers

Projected Losses: North Carolina, Iowa, Michigan, USC, Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin

Illinois Fighting Illini

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 4-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • vs Kansas

  • at Nebraska

  • at Penn State

  • vs. Michigan

  • at Oregon

Projected Wins: Central Michigan, Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers

Projected Losses: Kansas, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Northwestern

Indiana Hoosiers

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 3-9 (0-9 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • vs Nebraska

  • vs. Washington

  • vs. Michigan

  • at Ohio State

Projected Wins: Florida International, Western Illinois, Charlotte

Projected Losses: UCLA, Maryland, Northwestern, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Record: 2-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

  • vs. Notre Dame

  • at Wisconsin

  • vs. Oregon

  • at Ohio State

  • vs. Penn State

Projected Wins: Indiana State, Indiana

Projected Losses: Notre Dame, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Oregon, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire