Way-too-early record predictions for every Big Ten team in 2024

Based on the continued fluidity of rosters in the world of college football thanks to the churn of the transfer portal and the coaching carousel, it is still far too early to get a perfect read on who will be contending for a national championship at the end of the first inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024. It’s not too early to speculate, though.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve offered our top-25 rankings predictions for 2024, as well as forecasting which 12 teams will make it into the CFP, and what the first expanded rankings of the Big Ten will look like for the Oregon Ducks.

We wanted to take a second to expand a little bit on that last one.

In 2024, the Big Ten is expected to be a premier conference, with several national title contenders at the top like Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, and Penn State. While we’ve predicted what the power rankings should look like in the conference going into the season, we wanted to now take it a step further and flesh out the final records for each and every team.

What are the toughest games, and which ones should be the easiest wins? Who will ultimately be bowl-eligible when all is said and done?

Those are questions that we want to answer. Here is our record prediction for every team in the conference for the 2024 season, ordered by our preseason power rankings:

Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected Record: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs. Iowa

at Oregon

at Penn State

vs. Michigan

Projected Wins: Akron, Western Michigan, Marshall, Michigan State, Iowa, Oregon, Nebraska, Purdue, Northwestern, Indiana, Michigan, Penn State

Projected Losses: None

Oregon Ducks

Projected Record: 12-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 12-2 (8-1 Pac-12)

Most Notable Games

vs. Boise State

vs. Michigan State

vs. Ohio State

at Michigan

at Wisconsin

Projected Wins: Hawaii, Idaho, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Washington

Projected Losses: Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines

Projected Record: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 15-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs. Texas

vs. USC

at Washington

vs. Oregon

at Ohio State

Projected Wins: Fresno State, Arkansas State, USC, Minnesota, Washington, Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern

Projected Losses: Texas, Oregon, Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions

Projected Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 10-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at USC

at Wisconsin

vs. Ohio State

vs. Washington

Projected Wins: West Virginia, Bowling Green, Kent State, Illinois, UCLA, Washington, Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland

Projected Losses: USC, Wisconsin, Ohio State

USC Trojans

Projected Record: 8-4 (7-2 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (5-4 Pac-12)

Most Notable Games

vs. LSU

at Michigan

vs. Wisconsin

vs. Penn State

at Washington

vs. Notre Dame

Projected Wins: Utah State, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, Nebraska, UCLA

Projected Losses: LSU, Michigan, Wisconsin, Notre Dame

Iowa Hawkeyes

Projected Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at Ohio State

vs. Washington

at Michigan State

vs. Wisconsin

vs. Nebraska

Projected Wins: Illinois State, Iowa State, Troy, Minnesota, Washington, Northwestern, UCLA, Maryland

Projected Losses: Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska

Wisconsin Badgers

Projected Record: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 7-6 (5-4 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs. Alabama

at USC

vs. Penn State

at Iowa

vs. Oregon

at Nebraska

Projected Wins: Western Michigan, South Dakota, USC, Purdue, Rutgers, Northwestern, Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota

Projected Losses: Alabama, Oregon, Nebraska

Washington Huskies

Projected Record: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 14-1 (9-0 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs. Washington State

vs. Michigan

at Iowa

vs. USC

at Penn State

vs. UCLA

at Oregon

Projected Wins: Weber State, Eastern Michigan, Washington State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Indiana

Projected Losses: Michigan, Iowa, USC, Penn State, UCLA, Oregon

Michigan State Spartans

Projected Record: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at Maryland

vs. Ohio State

at Oregon

vs. Iowa

at Michigan

Projected Wins: Florida Atlantic, Louisiana, Boston College, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Purdue

Projected Losses: Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Rutgers

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Projected Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs Colorado

at Ohio State

vs. UCLA

at USC

vs. Wisconsin

at Iowa

Projected Wins: UTEP, Northern Illinois, Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa

Projected Losses: Colorado, Rutgers, Ohio State, UCLA, USC

UCLA Bruins

Projected Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (4-5 Pac-12)

Most Notable Games

at LSU

vs. Oregon

at Penn State

at Nebraska

vs. Iowa

at Washington

vs. USC

Projected Wins: Hawaii, Indiana, Rutgers, Nebraska, Washington, Fresno State

Projected Losses: LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Iowa, USC

Maryland Terrapins

Projected Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs. Michigan State

at Virginia

vs USC

at Minnesota

at Oregon

vs. Iowa

at Penn State

Projected Wins: UConn, Michigan State, Villanova, Indiana, Rutgers

Projected Losses: Virginia, Northwestern, USC, Minnesota, Oregon, Iowa, Penn State

Northwestern Wildcats

Projected Record: 5-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at Washington

at Maryland

vs. Wisconsin

at Iowa

vs. Ohio State

at Michigan

Projected Wins: Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Purdue, Illinois

Projected Losses: Washington, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Projected Record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

at Virginia Tech

vs. Washington

at Nebraska

vs. Wisconsin

at USC

at Michigan State

Projected Wins: Howard, Akron, Nebraska, Michigan State

Projected Losses: Virginia Tech, Washington, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC, Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Projected Record: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 6-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs. North Carolina

vs. Iowa

at Michigan

vs. USC

at UCLA

vs. Penn State

at Wisconsin

Projected Wins: Rhode Island, Nevada, UCLA, Maryland, Rutgers

Projected Losses: North Carolina, Iowa, Michigan, USC, Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin

Illinois Fighting Illini

Projected Record: 4-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 5-7 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs Kansas

at Nebraska

at Penn State

vs. Michigan

at Oregon

Projected Wins: Central Michigan, Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers

Projected Losses: Kansas, Nebraska, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon, Michigan State, Northwestern

Indiana Hoosiers

Projected Record: 3-9 (0-9 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs Nebraska

vs. Washington

vs. Michigan

at Ohio State

Projected Wins: Florida International, Western Illinois, Charlotte

Projected Losses: UCLA, Maryland, Northwestern, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers

Projected Record: 2-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Record in 2023: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)

Most Notable Games

vs. Notre Dame

at Wisconsin

vs. Oregon

at Ohio State

vs. Penn State

Projected Wins: Indiana State, Indiana

Projected Losses: Notre Dame, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Oregon, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State

