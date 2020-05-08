A way too early prediction for the Seahawks record in 2020

Now that the 2020 regular season schedule has been released, why not take a way too early look at how the Seattle Seahawks might fare in all 16 of their regular season games?

This is merely a fun exercise and shouldn't be taken as gospel given it's only May 7 and a lot can change between now and Week 1 on Sept. 13. Feel free to find me on Twitter and let me know where you agree or disagree and what your way too early record prediction is.

Week 1: Seahawks @ Falcons

The Seahawks won't be so lucky to see Matt Schaub as they did in 2019. Atlanta showed some promise down the stretch of 2019, including a huge road win against the 49ers. However, I think Seattle is the better team and should win a nail-biter.

Result: Win (1-0)

Week 2: Seahawks vs. Patriots (SNF)

In year's past, this would be a game of the year candidate. Now who knows what the Patriots will look like in their first season following the Tom Brady era. New England will still be plenty deep and will obviously be well-coached, but it's hard to imagine Jarrett Stidham beating Russell Wilson in primetime.

Result: Win (2-0)

Week 3: Seahawks vs. Cowboys

This game may be the one non-divisional matchup I'm most excited about. It'll surely get the Joe Buck/Troy Aikman treatment as FOX's game of the week. Dallas is undoubtedly more talented in my opinion, and while Seattle won't get blown out at home, I think the Cowboys steal this one.

Result: Loss (2-1)

Week 4: Seahawks @ Dolphins

I can't wait to watch Tua Tagovailoa play. Seattle will be one of the first teams to see the young rookie. This has trap game written all over it, but the Seahawks should prevail.

Result: Win (3-1)

Week 5: Seahawks vs. Vikings (SNF)

Kirk Cousins couldn't out-duel Wilson in primetime last year, and he won't do it again this year, either.

Result: Win (4-1)

Story continues

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Seahawks @ Cardinals

Who knows what to make of these matchups after what transpired between these two teams in 2019. Most recently, Arizona smoked Seattle at CenturyLink Field in Week 16 last season. I think Arizona finds a way to win this one.

Result: Loss (4-2)

Week 8: Seahawks vs. 49ers

You're going to see a trend here within the NFC West. It's the best division in football in my opinion and the records will reflect that parity. This one may not be decided by a literal inch, but it is sure to be another classic.

Result: Win (5-2)

Week 9: Seahawks @ Bills

This should be an ugly slugfest that will come down to the final minutes. I'm going to pick the Bills because I think they are one of the few teams that has a defense capable of truly limiting Wilson.

Result: Loss (5-3)

Week 10: Seahawks @ Rams

When flipping a coin, error to the side of Seattle losing road divisional games and winning at home. Los Angeles will win at home against Seattle for a second-straight season. On a side note, I can't wait to check out So-Fi Stadium.

Result: Loss (5-4)

Week 11: Seahawks vs. Cardinals (TNF)

Same story here without any stellar analysis. I just don't think the Seahawks get swept by the Cardinals in 2020.

Result: Win (6-4)

Week 12: Seahawks @ Eagles (MNF)

Seattle won two ugly games against the Eagles in 2019, including one in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. The Seahawks will have extra rest ahead of this one and should take care of business once again.

Result: Win (7-4)

Week 13: Seahawks vs. Giants

I just don't see Daniel Jones leading the Giants to a win at CenturyLink Field.

Result: Win (8-4)

Week 14: Seahawks vs. Jets

See Week 13 and replace Daniel Jones with Sam Darnold.

Result: Win (9-4)

Week 15: Seahawks @ Redskins

A similar story to the previous two games: I don't see Dwayne Haskins beating Wilson, even though he'll have the benefit of playing at home.

Result: Win (10-4)

Week 16: Seahawks vs. Rams

Seattle won't get swept by the Rams.

Result: Win (11-4)

Week 17: Seahawks @ 49ers

Just as I don't think the Seahawks will get swept by the Rams and Cardinals, I don't believe they'll sweep the 49ers, either.

Result: Loss (11-5)

--

There you have it, the Seahawks are going to go 11-5, the same record as they posted in 2019. I have the Seahawks going 3-3 in the division, winning all three at home and losing all three on the road.

If we are being honest, it's really hard to predict wins and losses for a team that plays every game down to its final possession. But that's part of the fun. Your turn. What do you think their record will be?

Be sure to also check out the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast with special guest Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells:

A way too early prediction for the Seahawks record in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest