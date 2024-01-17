Way-too-early power rankings for the new Big Ten Conference in 2024

The 2023 college football season has come and gone, and now there is much anticipation for what is to come in 2024.

In 2024, fans will get the opportunity to watch the new look Big Ten Conference, when the conference adds Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington into the fold. Not to mention, the new 12-team College Football Playoff that will unveil next season, which the Big Ten will surely be a factor in.

The new look Big Ten will bring a plethora of new matchups and interesting conversations when conference play begins and unfolds, but let’s start the conversation with way-too-early power rankings:

Purdue Boilermakers

2023 Record: 4-8 (3-6 B1G)

Analysis: Ryan Walters will be heading into year two at the helm of the Purdue program in 2024. While I’m not sure that Purdue will be awful, I don’t think they will have the talent to rise up to their incredibly difficult schedule next season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2023 Record: 7-6 (3-6)

Analysis: This may come as a small shock, considering Rutgers made, and won, a bowl game in 2023. Rutgers benefited from a lot of luck in the 2023 season and 2024 looks like it has a very tough road ahead of New Jersey’s Big Ten school.

Illinois Fighting Illini

2023 Record: 5-7 (3-6 B1G)

Analysis: There are a lot of question marks for this Illini roster heading into 2024, starting at the QB position with Luke Altmyer. Bret Bielema usually has his team’s well coached, but is there enough talent in Champaign?

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2023 Record: 6-7 (3-6 B1G)

Analysis: This may be the first shocker on this list, especially considering Minnesota has made a bowl game the past 3 seasons. But the Golden Gophers got into bowl season with a 5-7 record last year, and now they can’t hide behind a Big Ten West schedule, while losing a lot of key pieces this offseason.

Maryland Terrapins

2023 Record: 8-5 (4-5 B1G)

Analysis: Maryland lost it’s program QB this offseason when Taulia Tagovailoa declared for the NFL Draft. While they are bringing in NC State transfer MJ Morris, I’m not sure that will be enough to make up for the loss.

Indiana Hoosiers

2023 Record: 3-9 (1-7 B1G)

Analysis: This may be a surprise, how high Indiana is, but the program hit a home run when they hired James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti this offseason. Cignetti is a proven winner and will field a competitive team in 2024.

Northwestern Wildcats

2023 Record: 8-5 (5-4)

Analysis: Northwestern was a really fun Cinderella story in 2023, with then interim head coach David Braun leading the Wildcats to 8 wins and a bowl victory. A semi-favorable 2024 schedule could have the Wildcats in the same position next season.

UCLA Bruins

2023 Record: 8-5 (4-5 PAC 12)

Analysis: I am not sold that Chip Kelly will have UCLA in a elite spot in 2024, especially after losing Dante Moore. The Bruins have enough talent, though, to stay in the middle of the pack.

Washington Huskies

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2023 Record: 5-7 (3-6 B1G)

Analysis: If Matt Rhule is the coach that he is advertised to be, Nebraska will take a huge step forward in year two, and I think they do.

Michigan State Spartans

2023 Record: 4-8 (2-7 B1G)

Analysis: Some may say this is a touch overzealous, but the Spartans have a ton of talent on their roster, and now add transfer star Aidan Chiles at QB. Jonathan Smith and his staff should be a huge upgrade over Mel Tucker and company, which will see the Spartans take a big step forward.

Iowa Hawkeyes

2023 Record: 10-4 (7-2 B1G)

Analysis: Iowa continues to defy all odds year after year, despite a horrid offense. There is no arguing 10-win seasons and the Hawkeyes keep doing it. Cade McNamara will be back with a new offensive coordinator in 2024 and Iowa will stay in the top half of the Big Ten.

Wisconsin Badgers

2023 Record: 7-6 (5-4 B1G)

Analysis: Luke Fickell is heading into year two and has a lot of talent to work with in Madison. The Badgers should continue their improvement in 2024.

Penn State Nittany Lions

2023 Record: 10-3 (7-2 B1G)

Analysis: Penn State is always solid, and Drew Allar will be more seasoned in 2024. They are going to fall short of a Big Ten title once again, but they will be one of the best in the conference.

USC Trojans

2023 Record: 8-5 (5-4 PAC 12)

Analysis: While 2023 was massively disappointing for USC, Lincoln Riley revamped his defensive staff with a ton of coaching studs. The Trojans have a ton of talent and will be much improved in 2024.

Michigan Wolverines

2023 Record: 15-0 (9-0 B1G)

Analysis: There are a lot of questions surrounding the defending National Champions, who are set to lose a ton of talent on their roster and potentially their head coach Jim Harbaugh. Even with the losses, as of now, there is no way you can rank them outside of the top three.

Oregon Ducks

2023 Record: 12-2 (8-1 PAC 12)

Analysis: Dan Lanning has it rolling in Eugene, and the team has picked up Dillon Gabriel to replace Bo Nix. Oregon should continue their winning ways in 2024, with a ton of talent all over their roster.

Ohio State Buckeyes

2023 Record: 11-2 (8-1 B1G)

Analysis: Despite some major losses in Columbus, the shock of the offseason was the amount of talent announcing that they were returning to school in 2024. This may finally be the year Ryan Day wins another Big Ten Championship. They are my favorite going into the season.

