Way too early Patriots’ 7-round 2023 mock draft

The NFL season is not quite over, but it’s never too early for 2023 mock drafts, especially considering how disappointing the 2022 season has been up to this point.

One thing is for certain: the Patriots have some draft capital to build on their successes over the last few drafts of adding key players like Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche, Mike Onwenu, Mac Jones, Christian Barmore, Rhamondre Stevenson, Cole Strange, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Although the jury is still out on most of the 2021 and 2022 draft classes, there is some positive success being built since Matt Groh transitioned into owning the draft process.

Today, we’ll see how 2023 could potentially shake out with a way too early seven-round mock draft with only two weeks left in the regular season. For reference, the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator was used for this draft, and the draft slots are projected as of 12/23/2022.

Round 1, Pick No. 17: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

The Patriots desperately need to fix the offensive line, and the tackles are the biggest priority with Isaiah Wynn set to be a free agent and Trent Brown on the final year of the extension he signed last offseason.

Peter Skoronski offers extreme athleticism, which matches the 2022 philosophy when the Patriots selected Cole Strange at No. 29. The only real knock on Skoronski is how short his arms are, but the elite agility he possesses in the pass block drop backs should immensely help this team.

I was initially torn between adding Georgia OT Broderick Jones, but he is more of a power blocker and translates to a RT, where Northwestern’s Skoronski is more of the true bookend tackle the Patriots desperately need.

Round 2, Pick No. 47: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

Dexter is an interior defensive lineman from Florida who possess elite length, power and agility. Sitting at 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, he has more than enough in terms of measurables to be able to solidify the Patriots’ front seven and assist in stopping the run.

Dexter has more run-stuffing skills than Christian Barmore, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. However, he can also get after the quarterback. If this ends up being the pick in this spot, the Patriots could have a scary interior duo with Barmore and Dexter.

Round 3, Pick No. 72: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma wideout is a great fit for the Patriots here in the third round. Although he is sitting at 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds, Mims has incredible speed and agility and fits the mold.

With Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor set to become free agents this spring and the Patriots left without true targets for Jones, there is no reason they should not be taking chances on high-end talent on Day 2.

Mims had 63 percent of his targets last season come from 10 or more yards downfield and could fit nicely into a Patriots offense that values short area quickness and third-down dependability.

Round 4, Pick No. 103: A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

The Patriots double dip like no other, and last year, they did the same with similar pick positions. The Wake Forrest wideout has a frame that could translate to a true No. 1 receiver. Perry stands tall at 6-foot-5 and 206 pounds with excellent acceleration.

He is good in space and can stack defensive backs, getting great separation on the line, while also opening up opportunities for others. He could easily get taken anywhere between rounds 2-4.

So seeing him here at No. 103 overall is a no-brainer for the Patriots, who might only have Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton and DeVante Parker on the roster after free agency.

Round 4, Pick No. 116: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, West Virginia

McDonald is a relentless EDGE rusher from Iowa State with good size at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds. He’s a pure pass-rusher that needs some polish, but his relentlessness and effort make him an intriguing project player in round four.

McDonald might not be there at No. 116, but he was in this mock draft. The Patriots are in need of some EDGE depth as Matthew Judon continues to age.

Round 6, Pick No. 172: Brenton Cox Jr, EDGE, Florida

Cox is another EDGE player, but he has shown versatility in college to play as a defensive end in a 4-3 or an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. He also has the ability to drop into coverage, and a versatile player like that screams Patriot.

There’s a quick first step for the 6-foot-4, 253-pound player out of Florida. However, one of the knocks on him is a lack of speed, which is something that could impact him against mobile QBs. But with good technique and usage in the right situations, Cox could fill roles similar to Lawrence Guy or Deatrich Wise in the future.

Round 6, Pick No. 176: Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

Williams is an explosive defensive back out of Syracuse that has great size at 6-foot-even and 190lbs.

His willingness to assist in the run game could make him an intriguing prospect that could fight for a roster spot next season as the Patriots will be looking for more long-term answers at the position with Jonathan Jones as a pending free agent.

Round 6, Pick No. 181: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

With the Patriots waving the white flag on Dalton Keene and Devin Asiasi as failed draft selections, they went and paid big time money for veteran tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Smith hasn’t been as productive as Henry, but the Patriots only have two viable tight ends on the roster. Typically, the team likes to run multiple tight end sets. So taking a tight end in round 6 is a flier.

But Stover has great size and comes from a good program, which means he could be a good prospect to develop.

