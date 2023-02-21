Way-too-early Pac-12 bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions

The 2023 college football will feature the end of the Pac-12 as we know it. With conference realignment on everyone’s mind, it’s a good reminder that this will be the last season that both the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will be a part of the conference before jetting off east to the Big Ten.

Fortunately, it is also shaping up to be one of the best Pac-12 seasons we’ve seen in a long time, with schools like Oregon, USC, Washington Utah, Oregon State, and UCLA all expected to rank inside the top 25. There’s a good chance that multiple teams will find themselves inside the top 10 at some point in the year, and the Pac-12 will more than likely be able to end their College Football Playoff drought as well.

Already this offseason, we’ve looked at all of the schedules in the conference and tried to predict outcomes for everyone involved, but now we wanted to look a little bit further and predict the bowl game matchups as well.

Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all.

Here’s how we see things playing out before spring ball gets going across the Pac-12.

Las Vegas Bowl

Venue | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Prediction | Michigan State vs. Oregon State

LA Bowl

Venue | Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Prediction | Nevada vs. Washington State

Sun Bowl

Venue | Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins | ACC vs. Pac-12

Prediction | Miami vs. UCLA

Holiday Bowl

Venue | SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | ACCvs. Pac-12

Prediction | Clemson vs. Utah

Alamo Bowl

Venue | Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Prediction | Baylor vs. Washington

Fiesta Bowl (New Years Six Game)

Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | At-Large vs. At-Large

Prediction | Penn State vs. USC

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

Venue | Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | At-Large vs. At-Large

Prediction | Ohio State vs. Oregon

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | At-Large vs. At-Large

Prediction | Alabama vs. Georgia

