Way-too-early Ohio State football 2023 defensive depth chart

As we turn the page and look ahead to 2023, we’ll take a few looks at projecting the Ohio State football depth chart. We usually take a very early stab after some of the most important roster spots are known after the NFL declarations and transfer portal shenanigans are nearly complete, and that’s where we are today.

We already tried to peer into the crystal ball to look at the offensive depth chart for 2023, and now it’s time to gaze across the line to the other side of the ball. The Buckeyes do return quite a bit of talent on side of the line of scrimmage responsible for stopping the opponents, but there were some issues with giving up big plays and not playing up to standards against the better teams.

So, in other words, some spots could be up for grabs.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will have plenty of pieces to work with in his second year on the sidelines, and this is how we see things shaking up as a knee-jerk, off-the-cusp effort. This will all change as we get more observations and get a look at spring and beyond, so we’ll continue to adjust as we know more.

Defensive End/Jack

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 56-14. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Indiana Hoosiers At Ohio State Buckeyes

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Jack Sawyer

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 267 pounds

Hometown | Pickerington, OH

Backup | Caden Curry

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 250 pounds

Hometown | Greenwood, IN

Where Things Stand

The aptly named, “Jack” Sawyer saw significant time in this position and should be the answer here again. The position is still a bit of a mystery as to how it will be utilized next year, but Sawyer will get on the field a lot regardless. Based on snap counts and observations from last year, Caden Curry looks like he’ll provide depth.

Defensive End

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates his sack of Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in the second quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | J.T. Tuimoloau

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 270 pounds

Hometown | Edgewood, WA

Backup | Kenyatta Jackson

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 239 pounds

Hometown | Hollywood, FL

Where Things Stand

J.T.T. is a star and should anchor one of the edge spots with a potential monster year. Who gets the bulk of the backup snaps remains a mystery, but Kenyatta Jackson saw has the most experience (albeit not a lot) behind him with the departure of Zach Harrison. As a general statement, guys like Omari Obar, and freshmen Joshua Mickens and Will Smith Jr. will also arrive on campus and try to fit into the rotation somehow.

Defensive Tackle (3-technique)

Big Ten football and biggest game expert picks and predictions, Week 5

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Tyleik Williams

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 318 pounds

Hometown | Manassas, VA

Backup | Hero Kanu

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 305 pounds

Hometown | Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Where Things Stand

Tyleik Williams seems like a no-brainer here, but who will provide depth? Hero Kanu has the size and ability to work his way into the two-deep. OSU loses a lot of experience on the line, so someone will need to step up and provide quality depth.

Defensive Tackle (Nose)

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Ty Hamilton (58) celebrate a sack on Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Dexter Williams II (5) in the third quarter of their NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Brooke LaValley-The Columbus Dispatch

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Ty Hamilton

Class in 2023 | Senior

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 294 pounds

Hometown | Pickerington, OH

Backup | Mike Hall Jr.

Class in 2023 | RS Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 290 pounds

Hometown | Streetsboro, OH

Where Things Stand

Two very productive players, it’s possible that one might slot over and play the 3-technique, but both are more suited at nose and played there extensively last season. In reality, both will see significant time so you can consider them as almost equals at the position.

Linebacker (Mike)

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg announces future with Buckeyes

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Tommy Eichenberg

Class in 2023 | Senior

Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 239 pounds

Hometown | Cleveland, OH

Backup | C.J. Hicks

Class in 2023 | RS Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 225 pounds

Hometown | Dayton, OH

Where Things Stand

We know what we have with Eichenberg. Getting him to return and hold off on the NFL is huge. You have to figure Hicks will see more playing time this season. It could come here or even at the Will position depending on how things shake out.

Linebacker (Will)

WATCH: Ohio State executes fake punt beautifully against Rutgers

Nov 7, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Steele Chambers (22) runs the fake punt for a long first down during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Steele Chambers

Class in 2023 | RS Senior

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 232 pounds

Hometown | Roswell, GA

Backup | Cody Simon

Class in 2023 | RS Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 239 pounds

Hometown | Jersey City, NJ

Where Things Stand

Steele Chambers was a steady force here and should be the same, also making the decision to come back for another season. Cody Simon showed flashes in 2021 and backed him up last season. It’ll be interesting to see if anyone else gets in the mix.

Cornerback (Outside No. 1)

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch.

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Denzel Burke

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 190 pounds

Hometown | Phoenix, AZ

Backup | Jordan Hancock

Class in 2023 | RS Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 185 pounds

Hometown | Suwanee, GA

Where Things Stand

Burke had a challenging year in 2022 but showed what he was capable of in his freshman year. He should still lock down one of the corner spots, with Hancock could play his way into a starting spot at the other corner, but was mostly in backup mode last season, but didn’t see as many snaps as Jyaire Brown.

Cornerback (Outside No. 2)

Updated ESPN CFB Power Rankings after Week 11. Where is Ohio state?

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) celebrates a stop during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio State. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Jyaire Brown

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 5-feet, 11-inches, 180 pounds

Hometown | New Orleans, LA

Backup | Jermaine Matthews

Class in 2023 | Freshman

Measurables | 6-feet, 175 pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, OH

Where Things Stand

There’s not a whole lot of quality depth to play around with at the corner spot with some defections in the transfer portal, but Brown saw the most time with who is left on the roster. Ohio State might need to rely on freshman Jermaine Matthews to contribute or move someone like Cam Martinez over who also had some time last season in practice at corner. For now, we say Martinez stays at safety in Jim Knowles’ defense.

Free Safety

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) celebrates making the tackle for loss on Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner (not pictured) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Kye Stokes

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 190 pounds

Hometown | Seffner, FL

Backup | Sonny Styles

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inch, 222 pounds

Hometown | Pickerington, OH

Where Things Stand

As a whole, there’s a lot to work with at the safety position, as there should be in a Jim Knowles defense that relies heavily on playmakers and leadership out of this group. All of these could mix and match and end up in different safety positions, but it might be time for Kye Stokes to show up and flash some of what we saw in the spring last season. However, the 5-star talent, Sonny Styles, could also make this spot his own.

Strong Safety

Ohio State Safety Latham Ransom makes decision about future

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) celebrates a blocked punt during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Lathan Ransom

Class in 2023 | RS Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 205 pounds

Hometown | Phoenix, AZ

Backup | Kourt Williams

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 220 pounds

Hometown | Harbor City, CA

Where Things Stand

Lathan Ransom was the unquestioned leader out of this spot last year and should be again with his return. Kourt Williams is talented but has been marred by injury. If he’s healthy, he could play an even bigger role than backing someone up, and it may even come out of another of the safety positions. For now, though, we’ll err on the side of caution while we see how capable he is.

Nickel Safety

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day points to safety Cameron Martinez (13) prior to the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Ja’Had Carter

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 198 pounds

Hometown | Richmond, VA

Backup | Cameron Martinez

Class in 2023 | RS Junior

Measurables | 5-feet, 10-inches, 190 pounds

Hometown | Muskegon, MI

Where Things Stand

You have to think that transfer portal find Ja’Had Carter should jump right into a leadership position with the departure of Tanner McCalister. The coaching staff went out and secured his services because of the experience and talent that can fit in right away. Cam Martinez is an interesting dilemma because he’s a bit of a Swiss Army knife. Will he fit in at safety, or move to cornerback? Can he break into the starting rotation? We’ll have to let things play out in the spring and fall camp.

