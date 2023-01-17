Way-too-early Ohio State football 2023 offensive depth chart

Now that we’ve heard from all of the Ohio State football players that were eligible to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, and have had some action within the transfer portal, we can begin to look at the construction of next year’s Buckeye squad two-deep. There’s still a ton of talent returning on both sides of the ball, but the offensive line will need to be rebuilt and a clear starter at quarterback will need to emerge.

Each year, we take a look ahead in the offseason, doing our best to project what two-deep depth might be, and it’s that time of the year to try to peer into the crystal ball for the first time this year. There will be several more attempts.

Some positions are pretty well known, but with the way rosters can turn over in college football, others will go through some pretty intense competition to reshape things.

We’ll split this up into two efforts, with the offense coming first, followed by the defensive side of the ball shortly thereafter.

Quarterback

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) drops to throw during the first quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Kyle McCord

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 222 pounds

Hometown | Mt. Laurel, NJ

Backup | Devin Brown

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 210 pounds

Hometown | Gilbert, AZ

Where Things Stand

Kyle McCord played pretty well when called upon and is a previous 5-star recruit that has been in the OSU system for longer than Brown. His chemistry and familiarity as Harrison Jr.’s high school quarterback also shouldn’t be discounted. Brown will have every shot to win the starting job, but the sound bet is for McCord to turn into another passing machine under Ryan Day.

Running Back

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson unable to play in Peach Bowl

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball against Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | TreVeyon Henderson

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 5-feet, 10-inches, 214 pounds

Hometown | Hopewell, VA

Backup | Miyan Williams

Class in 2023 | Senior

Measurables | 5-feet, 9-inches, 225 pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, OH

Where Things Stand

This can really be considered 1A and 1B, but if healthy, Henderson is still the most explosive option with Williams getting the tough yards between the tackles. As we saw though, running back is a position that can beat up a player so look for Dallan Hayden to factor in as well.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) makes a touchdown catch against Michigan Wolverines defensive back R.J. Moten (6) in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Emeka Egbuka

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 205 pounds

Hometown | Steilacoom, WA

Backup | Xavier Johnson

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 215 pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, OH

Where Things Stand

Emeka Egbuka should have this spot locked down, and behind him, there are plenty of options. We’ll make the call that Xavier Johnson gets the early nod here, based on his performance last season, but with so many talented freshmen making their way to campus, it’ll really depend on who can make the leap to the college game and win a spot in the spring. We also can’t count out a guy like Kaleb Brown factoring in.

Wide Receiver (X)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates a first down in front of Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner (5) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Marvin Harrison Jr.

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 205 pounds

Hometown | Philadelphia, PA

Backup | Jayden Ballard

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 195 pounds

Hometown | Massillon, OH

Where Things Stand

Harrison will not only be one of the best receivers in the country but one of the best players in college football. Hopefully, he stays healthy and has one whale of a year. You can again expect one of the talented freshmen to push for playing time, but Ballard should have every opportunity to backfill Harrison when needed.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Five of Ohio State football's most memorable games vs. Northwestern

Julian Fleming was the nation’s No. 1-ranked high school receiver in 2020. Big Ten Championship game – Ohio State Northwestern. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Julian Fleming

Class in 2023 | Senior

Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 205 pounds

Hometown | Catawissa, PA

Backup | Brandon Inniss

Class in 2023 | Freshman

Measurables | 6-feet, 190 pounds

Hometown | Fort Lauderdale, FL

Where Things Stand

Could this be the year we see a fully healthy Fleming breakout and be the rangy deep threat we all expected when he came to Ohio State as the No. 1 receiver in 2020? Either way, with his experience and skill set, he’ll most likely get the nod here again. As we mentioned, a freshman is going to factor into this two-deep at some point and this looks like the position with the least amount of depth. Pencil in Brandon Inniss here for now and wait for things to materialize.

Tight End

Oct 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Mitch Rossi (34) runs in a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Cade Stover

Class in 2023 | Senior

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 255 pounds

Hometown | Mansfield, OH

Backup | Mitch Rossi

Class in 2023 | Senior

Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 250 pounds

Hometown | Franklin, TN

Where Things Stand

Ohio State has a ton of experience at the tight end position thanks to Cade Stover’s decision to return. He and Rossi will make a good 1-2 punch but look for Joe Royer and Gee Scott Jr. to push this group. They are more talented pass catchers than Rossi, and if they can develop better blocking ability, one of the two could start to elbow their way into the two-deep.

Left Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) blocks tight end Cade Stover (16) and offensive lineman Zen Michalski (65) during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Zen Michalski

Class in 2023 | Redshirt Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 7-inches, 310 pounds

Hometown | Floyds Knobs, IN

Backup | Tegra Tshabola

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 330 pounds

Hometown | West Chester, OH

Where Things Stand

This might be the biggest hole on the offense and Ohio State will need to have someone really step up. Michalski was the backup behind early NFL departure Paris Johnson Jr.. and will get a serious look to grab the starting spot. From there, it’s wide open, but Tegra Tshabola has the size and skill set to eventually separate himself.

Right Tackle

Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Fryar (70) hits a padded sled during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Josh Fryar

Class in 2023 | Redshirt Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 320 pounds

Hometown | Beech Grove, IN

Backup | Ben Christman

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 310 pounds

Hometown | Akron, OH

Where Things Stand

If left tackle is the most important position to fill next year, right tackle may be just behind. Josh Fryar is really the only player with the experience that makes sense here to grab the starting spot. Behind him, things could go several different ways. Donovan Jackson could slot to either tackle spot, and if not, Ben Christman looks like a good option. We also can’t forget about guys like George Fitzpatrick or freshman Luke Montgomery at either tackle spot.

Left Guard

Ohio State 5-star freshman OL Donovan Jackson loses his black stripe

Freshman guard Donovan Jackson was the No 19 overall prospect in his recruiting class.

Ohio State Football Training Camp. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Donovan Jackson

Class in 2023 | Redshirt Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 300 pounds

Hometown | Bellaire, TX

Backup | Enokk Vimahi

Class in 2023 | Senior

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 310 pounds

Hometown | Kahuku, HI

Where Things Stand

Ohio State will need Donovan Jackson to be a leader on the offensive line. He could be the returning stater at left guard, or he could slide over to one of the tackle spots if needed. We’ll pencil him in where his natural fit is with Vimahi adding depth and experience behind him.

Right Guard

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Matthew Jones

Class in 2023 | Redshirt Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 315 pounds

Hometown | Brooklyn, NY

Backup | Carson Hinzman

Class in 2023 | Sophomore

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 290 pounds

Hometown | Hammond, WI

Where Things Stand

Just like Donovan Jackson, the OSU coaching staff will rely heavily on Jones being an anchor of a rebuilt line as one of the known commodities. Carson Hinzman was a highly regarded recruit that should factor in at some point on the interior line.

Center

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Toby Wilson (54), offensive lineman Jakob James (78), and offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi (66) during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Projected Two Deep

Starter | Jakob James

Class in 2023 | Redshirt Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 295 pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, OH

Backup | Toby Wilson

Class in 2023 | Junior

Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 290 pounds

Hometown | Hammond, WI

Where Things Stand

With Luke Wypler moving on, Ohio State will have to replace a steady hand at center as well. Jakob James was next in line on the depth chart so he should take over barring a shakeup or surprise. Behind that, it’s wide open, but Toby Wilson was a part of things at the position last year. Again, this could — and probably will — change as guys get on the field and the coaches figure it all out.

