Way-too-early Ohio State football 2023 offensive depth chart
Now that we’ve heard from all of the Ohio State football players that were eligible to declare for the 2023 NFL draft, and have had some action within the transfer portal, we can begin to look at the construction of next year’s Buckeye squad two-deep. There’s still a ton of talent returning on both sides of the ball, but the offensive line will need to be rebuilt and a clear starter at quarterback will need to emerge.
Each year, we take a look ahead in the offseason, doing our best to project what two-deep depth might be, and it’s that time of the year to try to peer into the crystal ball for the first time this year. There will be several more attempts.
Some positions are pretty well known, but with the way rosters can turn over in college football, others will go through some pretty intense competition to reshape things.
We’ll split this up into two efforts, with the offense coming first, followed by the defensive side of the ball shortly thereafter.
Quarterback
Projected Two Deep
Starter | Kyle McCord
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 222 pounds
Hometown | Mt. Laurel, NJ
Backup | Devin Brown
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 3-inches, 210 pounds
Hometown | Gilbert, AZ
Where Things Stand
Kyle McCord played pretty well when called upon and is a previous 5-star recruit that has been in the OSU system for longer than Brown. His chemistry and familiarity as Harrison Jr.’s high school quarterback also shouldn’t be discounted. Brown will have every shot to win the starting job, but the sound bet is for McCord to turn into another passing machine under Ryan Day.
Running Back
Projected Two Deep
Starter | TreVeyon Henderson
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 5-feet, 10-inches, 214 pounds
Hometown | Hopewell, VA
Backup | Miyan Williams
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 5-feet, 9-inches, 225 pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, OH
Where Things Stand
This can really be considered 1A and 1B, but if healthy, Henderson is still the most explosive option with Williams getting the tough yards between the tackles. As we saw though, running back is a position that can beat up a player so look for Dallan Hayden to factor in as well.
Wide Receiver (Slot)
Projected Two Deep
Starter | Emeka Egbuka
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 205 pounds
Hometown | Steilacoom, WA
Backup | Xavier Johnson
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 215 pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, OH
Where Things Stand
Emeka Egbuka should have this spot locked down, and behind him, there are plenty of options. We’ll make the call that Xavier Johnson gets the early nod here, based on his performance last season, but with so many talented freshmen making their way to campus, it’ll really depend on who can make the leap to the college game and win a spot in the spring. We also can’t count out a guy like Kaleb Brown factoring in.
Wide Receiver (X)
Projected Two Deep
Starter | Marvin Harrison Jr.
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 205 pounds
Hometown | Philadelphia, PA
Backup | Jayden Ballard
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 195 pounds
Hometown | Massillon, OH
Where Things Stand
Harrison will not only be one of the best receivers in the country but one of the best players in college football. Hopefully, he stays healthy and has one whale of a year. You can again expect one of the talented freshmen to push for playing time, but Ballard should have every opportunity to backfill Harrison when needed.
Wide Receiver (Z)
Projected Two Deep
Starter | Julian Fleming
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 6-feet, 2-inches, 205 pounds
Hometown | Catawissa, PA
Backup | Brandon Inniss
Class in 2023 | Freshman
Measurables | 6-feet, 190 pounds
Hometown | Fort Lauderdale, FL
Where Things Stand
Could this be the year we see a fully healthy Fleming breakout and be the rangy deep threat we all expected when he came to Ohio State as the No. 1 receiver in 2020? Either way, with his experience and skill set, he’ll most likely get the nod here again. As we mentioned, a freshman is going to factor into this two-deep at some point and this looks like the position with the least amount of depth. Pencil in Brandon Inniss here for now and wait for things to materialize.
Tight End
Projected Two Deep
Starter | Cade Stover
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 255 pounds
Hometown | Mansfield, OH
Backup | Mitch Rossi
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 6-feet, 1-inch, 250 pounds
Hometown | Franklin, TN
Where Things Stand
Ohio State has a ton of experience at the tight end position thanks to Cade Stover’s decision to return. He and Rossi will make a good 1-2 punch but look for Joe Royer and Gee Scott Jr. to push this group. They are more talented pass catchers than Rossi, and if they can develop better blocking ability, one of the two could start to elbow their way into the two-deep.
Left Tackle
Projected Two Deep
Starter | Zen Michalski
Class in 2023 | Redshirt Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 7-inches, 310 pounds
Hometown | Floyds Knobs, IN
Backup | Tegra Tshabola
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 330 pounds
Hometown | West Chester, OH
Where Things Stand
This might be the biggest hole on the offense and Ohio State will need to have someone really step up. Michalski was the backup behind early NFL departure Paris Johnson Jr.. and will get a serious look to grab the starting spot. From there, it’s wide open, but Tegra Tshabola has the size and skill set to eventually separate himself.
Right Tackle
Projected Two Deep
Starter | Josh Fryar
Class in 2023 | Redshirt Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 320 pounds
Hometown | Beech Grove, IN
Backup | Ben Christman
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 6-inches, 310 pounds
Hometown | Akron, OH
Where Things Stand
If left tackle is the most important position to fill next year, right tackle may be just behind. Josh Fryar is really the only player with the experience that makes sense here to grab the starting spot. Behind him, things could go several different ways. Donovan Jackson could slot to either tackle spot, and if not, Ben Christman looks like a good option. We also can’t forget about guys like George Fitzpatrick or freshman Luke Montgomery at either tackle spot.
Left Guard
Projected Two Deep
Starter | Donovan Jackson
Class in 2023 | Redshirt Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 300 pounds
Hometown | Bellaire, TX
Backup | Enokk Vimahi
Class in 2023 | Senior
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 310 pounds
Hometown | Kahuku, HI
Where Things Stand
Ohio State will need Donovan Jackson to be a leader on the offensive line. He could be the returning stater at left guard, or he could slide over to one of the tackle spots if needed. We’ll pencil him in where his natural fit is with Vimahi adding depth and experience behind him.
Right Guard
Projected Two Deep
Starter | Matthew Jones
Class in 2023 | Redshirt Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 315 pounds
Hometown | Brooklyn, NY
Backup | Carson Hinzman
Class in 2023 | Sophomore
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 290 pounds
Hometown | Hammond, WI
Where Things Stand
Just like Donovan Jackson, the OSU coaching staff will rely heavily on Jones being an anchor of a rebuilt line as one of the known commodities. Carson Hinzman was a highly regarded recruit that should factor in at some point on the interior line.
Center
Projected Two Deep
Starter | Jakob James
Class in 2023 | Redshirt Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 5-inches, 295 pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, OH
Backup | Toby Wilson
Class in 2023 | Junior
Measurables | 6-feet, 4-inches, 290 pounds
Hometown | Hammond, WI
Where Things Stand
With Luke Wypler moving on, Ohio State will have to replace a steady hand at center as well. Jakob James was next in line on the depth chart so he should take over barring a shakeup or surprise. Behind that, it’s wide open, but Toby Wilson was a part of things at the position last year. Again, this could — and probably will — change as guys get on the field and the coaches figure it all out.
