Way too early look at where things stand with the Patriots’ impending 2023 free agents

Although the New England Patriots’ season is far from over, it’s always important to look ahead to the future, and the team currently has 20 free agents slated for 2023, with cornerback Myles Bryant being the only one restricted.

The Patriots went on a major spending spree in the 2021 offseason and are currently projected to have a little over $54 million to spend. However, there are some players on this list they’ll need to pay for.

Let’s take a look at their projected contracts and which players will most likely hit the open market in the spring.

WR Nelson Agholor

Nelson Agholor signed a two-year deal in 2021 but re-signing the veteran is a cost that should only be incurred if receiver Jakobi Meyers walks in free agency, and if rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton doesn’t carve out a larger role.

Expected Contract: 2 Years, $22 million

Chance of re-signing: 50%

FS Devin McCourty

Longtime veteran and future Hall of Famer, Devin McCourty, could be on his last contract with the team. So re-signing him will be priority if he decides to play one more year.

The Patriots chances of coming to an agreement with McCourty are high, but that is only if he is here one more year. I am putting the chances at 100%, because I find it hard to believe he would go to another team, if he is playing in the NFL at this stage of his storied career.

Expected contract: 1 year, $10 million

Chance of re-signing: 100%

WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers is the Patriots’ longest-tenured receiver and has great chemistry with Mac Jones. After being a restricted free agent last offseason, he returned on a one-year tender and will enter free agency at 26 years old.

The Patriots haven’t mentioned much for the extension of Meyers, and there is a chance that New England goes away from him, if he gets too expensive. If they want to commit to the vertical zone offensive schemes, they’ll need a faster slot player and could opt to let both Agholor and Meyers go with desire to draft receivers early in 2023 to pair with DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Thornton.

Expected contract: 4 years, $60 million

Chance of re-signing: 75%

CB Jonathan Jones

Jonathan Jones has been an excellent slot corner for some time now and has only increased his value as the Patriot’s No. 1 outside corner. At 29 years old, he will still have some interest in free agency, and teams could pay a good chunk of money for him to sure up their defense for a few seasons.

The Patriots cannot afford to let him walk as there is no direct replacement for his skillset on the team. Keeping Jones should be one of the main priorities in the offseason.

Expected contract: 2 years, $30 million

Chance of re-signing: 80%

OT Isaiah Wynn

The left tackle turned right tackle has had a brutal start to the season, but at 26 years old and with no true option behind him, the Patriots may opt to retain his services in the short-term.

However, body language is everything, and I don’t think Isaiah Wynn wants to remain in New England after this season. The Patriots will be looking for a few tackles in this coming draft with Trent Brown getting older and on a short-term deal. It would be wise to get ahead of this now.

Expected contract: 4 years, $48 million

Chance of re-signing: 0%

RB Damien Harris

Damien Harris has been one of the better running backs New England has had in awhile. Harris is a great runner and has good chemistry in the locker room. But he has yet to develop into an every down back that is more common and needed in today’s NFL than five years ago.

Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged onto the scene and already looks as good as Harris in his second season, including significant improvements in passing situations. As much as I love Harris, running backs come and go. Along with corners, it is one of the best positions the Patriots draft and develop. I expect him to walk in free agency, and Stevenson, the cheaper and equal option, will take over lead back duties.

Expected contract: 4 year, $26 million

Chance of re-signing: 40%

S Jabrill Peppers

Peppers came off a tough injury and signed for fairly cheap in New England on a prove-it deal. And things have looked good so far. The Patriots would absolutely love his versatility to return, especially if Devin McCourty retires. Peppers should be locked up long-term to finish his career with the Patriots, and it may not cost much. Even if McCourty is back, it would be beneficial to bring in the versatile safety, who can even fill in for some slot corner duties when needed.

Expected contract: 3 years, $21 million

Chance of re-signing: 80%

ST Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater is another veteran Hall of Famer that could be hanging it up after this season. He should still demand a spot on the roster if he wants to play football in 2023. For what it’s worth, I think Slater could become the special teams coach as soon as next season, regardless. So it’ll really come down to what he decides to do after 2022.

Expected contract: 1 year $3 million

Chance of re-signing: 100%

The Role Players

The rest of the free agent class plays important roles now, but it is always hard to forecast their contract details. So to do things a little different, I’ll mention if I think they’re on the 2023 roster.

Players who are estimated to return are in BOLD

ST Cody Davis

DB Joejuan Williams

LB Raekwon McMillan

DT Carl Davis

RT Marcus Cannon

LS Joe Cardona

C James Ferentz

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

LB Jahlani Tavai

OT Yodny Cajuste

DB Myles Bryant

LB Mack Wilson

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire