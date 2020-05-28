Way-too-early look at the Redskins potential 53-man roster

Ron Rivera took over the Redskins way back in January, and over the course of nearly six months, he's systematically changed nearly the entire organization. What does that mean for the 53-man roster?

Not as much as it did for the coaching staff or medical staff. Rivera can't overhaul an entire roster in one offseason, and frankly, wouldn't want to completely change everything the Redskins have built. There is some young talent on both sides of the ball, and plenty of players with potential.

After carefully watching free agency and the NFL Draft unfold, and then listening to interviews with Rivera and all three coordinators - Nate Kaczor, Jack Del Rio and Scott Turner - what the Redskins 2020 roster will look like is starting to come into the picture. Real games won't start for at least another three months and nobody truly knows when practices will start.

This is a rough outline of the group that will break camp and form the Week 1 roster. This is fluid, as injuries will pop up and perhaps more signings or trades too. The biggest question on offense - assuming Washington doesn't add another quarterback and that Alex Smith does not come back for a roster spot - is if the Redskins keep 10 offensive linemen or five running backs. Without a third QB, they have some roster flexibility on offense.

Again, rough outline, but with lots of context and methodology. Let's go.

QB

Dwayne Haskins

Kyle Allen

RB

Adrian Peterson

Derrius Guice

JD McKissic

Antonio Gibson

Note: Health will determine much of this battle but the people that don't see Peterson as a part of this race are misguided. He's on this team. Peyton Barber will be interesting but he's a plodder that averaged 3.1 yards-per-carry last year. As for Bryce Love, until he's actually on a practice field - not a side field - the new Redskins brass won't count on him. They have roster options to keep him on the PUP or IR too. It's also quite possible the Redskins keep five running backs and include a fullback, or that Barber takes a fifth RB spot.











WR

Terry McLaurin

Kelvin Harmon

Steven Sims

Antonio Gandy-Golden

WRX

Isaiah Wright

Note: The Redskins will start the season with a veteran wide receiver on their roster. It may or may not be Cody Latimer, but they'll have somebody with more than two years of NFL experience. 5th and 6th WR spot are probably the most wide-open spots on the offense, and I picked Wright because an undrafted WR has made the Redskins final roster each of the last two seasons and special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor went out of his way to highlight the former Temple player. Trey Quinn still has a shot unless WRX is a slot guy or Gibson proves a viable slot threat. Somebody has to back up Sims. If WRX is a slot guy then maybe this goes to Cam Sims.















TE

Logan Thomas

Thaddeus Moss

Jeremy Sprinkle

Note: If Richard Rodgers gets through whatever version of training camp occurs he could make the roster. He has to prove some durability. Jeremy Sprinkle is the incumbent here but his salary cap number jumps to more than $2 million this year. Hale Hentges counts less than $700,000. For a team that has been piling up cap space throughout the 2020 offseason, things like that will matter. It's also important to note that when Redskins offensive coordinator Scott Turner talked about the tight end spot, he specifically mentioned Sprinkle, not Hentges.









OL

Morgan Moses

Brandon Scherff

Chase Roullier

Wes Martin

Corneilius Lucas

Saahdiq Charles

Wes Schweitzer

Keith Ismael

Geron Christian

Ross Pierschbacher

Note: This is very fluid. Christian needs to show more upper body strength whenever players get back on the field. The Redskins loaded up on cheap veteran tackles but none look overwhelming to make the roster. If Ismael can play he could probably squeeze ross Pierschbacher off the 53 and allow Washington to keep five running backs. Stay tuned.























DL

Daron Payne

Jonathan Allen

Matt Ioannidis

Tim Settle

Caleb Brantley

Note: Best group on the team.













DE

Ryan Kerrigan

Chase Young

Montez Sweat

Ryan Anderson

Note: Some questions where Anderson ends up playing, but asked about the linebacker/defensive end, Jack Del Rio sure talked about the former Alabama captain like a pass rusher. By year's end this could be the best group on the team, and probably needs to be.











LB

Thomas Davis

Cole Holcomb

Jon Bostic

Kevin Pierre-Louis

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Khaleke Hudson

Note: If Reuben Foster can get back on the field, he will make the team. That's just such an unknown though. Jack Del Rio got asked about Foster and said while he's engaged in offseason Zoom meetings the organization is still waiting to see if he can get medically cleared. Otherwise, this group looks close to set. Del Rio didn't even mention Josh Harvey-Clemmons in a press conference when he talked about his linebacker group. Rookie Khaleke Hudson is undersized and could be converted to safety, but he looks to be primarily a special teams player and the organization might have a better roster situation at linebacker if Foster doesn't come back.















CB

Kendall Fuller

Jimmy Moreland

Ronald Darby

Fabian Moreau

Aaron Colvin

Greg Stroman

Note: Maybe Danny Johnson pushes for a spot? Maybe there is a veteran free agent corner still to be signed? One other thing to watch - Moreland seems a natural fit at slot corner, but so does Fuller. Maybe the Redskins brass expects Fuller to play much more outside cornerback than the outside world.















Safety

Sean Davis

Landon Collins

Troy Apke

Deshazor Everett

Note: Seems pretty obvious here too.











Specialists

LS - Nick Sundberg

K - Dustin Hopkins

P - Tress Way







