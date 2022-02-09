Our way too early look at the LSU offensive depth chart

We aren’t that far away from Brian Kelly beginning a new era of LSU Tigers football in Baton Rouge. With spring camp just around the corner, we are previewing the offensive side of the ball.

There is a litany of new coaches on offense for the 2022 campaign. That usually is the case with a new head coach in control. The lone holdover is Brad Davis, who served as the interim head coach for the Texas Bowl. He will remain as the offensive line coach.

Joining Kelly we have a new offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock. He reunites with Kelly to run his offense. Joe Sloan takes over quarterbacks, he was most recently with Louisiana Tech and he knows the recruiting landscape. Former Tigers assistant Frank Wilson returns to the Bayou after stepping down as head coach of McNeese.

This leaves the wide receivers coach. Cortez Hankton was previous with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he won a national championship. He returns home to Louisiana to lead a talented group of pass catchers.

The staff will be tasked with putting together an offense that returns very few starters from the 2022 group. Based on who is available, LSU Tigers Wire put together our best predictions for the two-deep depth chart for the offense.

Quarterbacks

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Myles Brennan, Senior Garrett Nussmeier, Redshirt Freshman

As it sits right now we have the senior quarterback at the top of our depth chart projection. The book on Brian Kelly is that he will typically go with the seasoned veteran over the young gun. Nussmeier showed he can be a little bit wild, feels like the prototypical gunslinger. Until they reign him in a bit, Nuss feels like QB2. The wildcard will be Walker Howard, can he take either spot away from guys who have been in Baton Rouge longer?

Running Backs

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

John Emery Jr, Junior Noah Cain, Junior

Ty Davis-Price has opted for the NFL and John Emery Jr returns after a wild 2021 season where he was ruled ineligible. With his return, he likely takes the role of starting running back under the return of Frank Wilson. Newcomer Noah Cain is likely going to take the role of backup with Corey Kiner also in the mix behind the top two.

Wide Receivers (X)

The Daily Advertiser

Kayshon Boutte, Junior Brian Thomas Jr, Sophomore

Perhaps no position group is easier to project than the ‘X’ wide receiver with the return of Kayshon Boutte. He lit the SEC and college football on fire out of the gate last season. Despite only playing in half the games, he led LSU in yards and touchdowns. This should be his best season yet if he can stay healthy and vault himself into the top of the draft board next year.

Wide Receivers (Y)

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Malik Nabers, Sophomore Jack Bech, Sophomore

The next wide receiver who can be a major factor at LSU is likely sophomore Malik Nabers. He stepped up down the stretch after the loss of Boutte. Nabers and Bech are likely the two best options in the slot. You also have Kyren Lacy but he played sparingly inside with 80% of his snaps coming outside.

Wide Receivers (Z)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jaray Jenkins, Senior Kyren Lacy, Junior

Jenkins returns to the Tigers after being a major part of the offense down the stretch. He finished behind Boutte in yards and touchdowns. He gives them leadership on the outside. Newcomer Lacy can also get into the mix at receiver. This doesn’t even factor in some of the other younger receivers that will be in the rotation.

Tight End

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Kole Taylor, Junior Jack Mashburn, Junior

LSU has an issue at the tight end position with a lack of playmakers. You could argue that Jack Bech is a tight end but he only saw 25.1% of his snaps at inline tight end. Both Taylor and Mashburn played there over 80% of the time. The team added Mason Taylor in the 2022 class but adding one in the portal may be preferable. Kelly loves to utilize the tight end in his offense and Taylor and Mashburn don’t seem to fit the mold but perhaps that changes under Mike Denbrock.

Left Tackles

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Frazier, Sophomore Cam Wire, Senior

Last season the Tigers went into the season with Cam Wire plugged into the starting left tackle spot. With the team switching back to a right handed quarterback, the blindside tackle is even more important. This is where standout transfer Miles Frazier should lock it down. Wire’s inability to stay healthy will like hurt his chances to start once again.

Left Guards

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Garrett Dellinger, Sophomore Xavier Hill, Redshirt Sophomore

Dellinger saw plenty of action last season as the Tigers were ravaged with injuries all over the offensive line. He played left tackle, left guard, and played at tight end in blocking situations. Sliding him inside to guard to fill the void of Ed Ingram might be the way they go here, at least in the early going.

Centers

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Marlon Martinez, Junior Charles Turner, Redshirt Sophomore

Martinez only played one snap at center a season ago as Liam Shanahan took almost every snap at the position. With his graduation, the team has to fill that void as well. Martinez mostly played at right guard in 2021 but could very well slide over as the team looks for their five best linemen for 2022.

Right Guards

Detroit Free Press

Anthony Bradford, Redshirt Junior Emery Jones, Freshman

Bradford spent most of his playing time last year at left tackle but with the additions of Frazier and Tre’Mond Shorts, his next best spot is right guard. He played a total of 45 snaps at the position in relief of Chasen Hines. Given his size, Bradford should be a mauler at the spot. Can he hold off recently signed Emery Jones? That will be an interesting position battle in camp.

Right Tackles

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Tre’Mond Shorts, Senior Will Campbell, Freshman

Shorts came to LSU as a graduate transfer from East Tennessee State. With Frazier projected as the left tackle, we are going with him at right tackle. He will likely be the best option unless five-star signee Will Campbell shows that he has the strength to play at the position. The development of the young tackle will be pivotal.

