Way too early look at Colts 2025 draft: PFF’s top 10 TEs

I’m aware that it’s a bit early to be looking ahead to the Colts’ 2025 NFL draft, but with the college football season just about two months away, it’s not too early to start compiling a list of names to watch this season.

Pro Football Focus recently went through all 11 positions and picked the top 10 draft prospects from each. Here is who they chose at quarterback. For more details on each player, click here.

Colston Loveland, Michigan

Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Luke Lachey, Iowa

Brant, Kuithe, Utah

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss

Benjamin Yurosek, Georgia

Oscar Delp, Georgia

Jack Velling, Michigan State

Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina

Amari Niblack, Texas

PFF calls the 2025 tight end group a “very strong position in the class,” and the Colts very well could be in the market depending on this season unfolds and what free agency next offseason has in store.

Kylen Granson is entering the final year of his deal in 2024, and the Colts could look to have Will Mallory take on a larger role in 2025. Mo Alie-Cox is also in the final year of his contract and is even being called by PFF a potential cut candidate during this season’s roster cutdowns.

If both of these players end up elsewhere in 2025, just from a pure depth perspective, the odds of the Colts drafting a tight end will increase.

After missing the entire 2023 season, Jelani Woods was back on the practice field for OTAs and minicamp. The recipe is there for Woods to have that breakout season in 2024.

His speed and size make him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses. He’ll have the opportunity to provide Anthony Richardson with a big target in the red zone and potentially a safety net when he has nowhere to go with the ball–not to mention that Woods is someone who can operate over the middle, allowing him to greatly benefit from Shane Steichen’s RPO-heavy offense.

However, having said all of that, everything I just mentioned sounds great, but ultimately, it has to take place during the season. If it doesn’t, that’s another reason why the Colts could invest in a tight end in next year’s draft.

Along with Woods and Mallory, the Colts will also have Drew Ogletree under contract in 2025 as well. Although both Woods and Ogletree will be in the final year of their rookie deals at that point, which would potentially be a third reason for the Colts to add to the position in the 2025 draft.

GM Chris Ballard has invested somewhat heavily into the tight end position through the draft, selecting Granson, Woods, Mallory, and Ogletree all within the last four years, and has built out a tight end room with a diverse group of skill sets. But after not taking a tight end in this year’s draft, Ballard very well may have to once again in 2025.

